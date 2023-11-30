The National Assembly adopted the Resolution on nuclear and radiation safety

SLOVENIA, November 30 - The resolution serves as the high-level commitment of the Republic of Slovenia, signifying an unwavering dedication to not only uphold but elevate nuclear and radiation safety standards over the next ten years. Positioned as an overarching program document, it unequivocally prioritizes nuclear safety above all other considerations in the field of peaceful use of nuclear energy.

In 2011, at the initiative of the Slovenian Nuclear Safety Administration (SNSA), the Government of the Republic of Slovenia invited the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to conduct an Integrated Regulatory Review Services (IRRS). The mission report recommended, among other things, the need to "develop a national policy and strategy on nuclear safety and support their implementation with a national plan ensuring appropriate national infrastructure."

Although the Republic of Slovenia already had a legislative and administrative framework in the field of nuclear and radiation safety, mostly in line with international standards, the resolution, firstly adopted in June 2013 for the period 2013-2023, addressed a fundamental political commitment to nuclear and radiation safety.

As the ten-year validity period of the first resolution is concluding, SNSA has prepared a new resolution for the next decade. The structure of the resolution adheres to IAEA GSR Part.1-rev.1 standard, with evolutionary changes in its content with special emphasis to prerequisites for country’s strategic plans regarding the peaceful use of nuclear energy, such as competence capacity building, research and development, education and training.

At its core, the resolution delineates ten fundamental principles, emphasizing the basic safety goal of protecting both the people and the environment from the harmful effects of radiation, both in the present and future. The document presents a concise historical overview, chronicling the evolution of radiation and nuclear activities in Slovenia. It delves into the current landscape, focusing on strategic documents that pave the way for the continued peaceful use of nuclear energy in the country.

International collaboration in the field of nuclear and radiation safety takes important part, underscoring Slovenia's commitment to fostering global cooperation. The resolution outlines the existing legislative and institutional framework, defining the roles and responsibilities of different state bodies, organizations, associations, expert councils, and commissions involved in the field.

A dedicated chapter is reserved for the holistic approach to research, education, and the training of personnel, ensuring the competence of all stakeholders in the domain of nuclear and radiation safety.

The resolution not only articulates the goals across these multifaceted areas but also delineates concrete measures to achieve them. It provides a roadmap complete with designated implementers, timetables, and identified sources of funding to reinforce these measures.

Crucially, the resolution concludes with provisions for monitoring its implementation and mandating annual reporting on protection against ionizing radiation and nuclear safety.

Thus, this comprehensive approach reflects the Republic of Slovenia's commitment to transparency, accountability, and the continual enhancement of nuclear and radiation safety standards.

The discussion and proposal of the resolution are available on the website of the National Assembly.