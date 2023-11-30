Nuvini (Nasdaq: NVNI) and Semantix, Inc. (Nasdaq: STIX) Forge Strategic Partnership to Implement Artificial Intelligence in Nuvini-Owned Companies

NEW YORK and SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvini Group Limited (Nasdaq: NVNI) (“Nuvini”), the leading serial acquirer of private SaaS B2B companies in Latin America, and Semantix, Inc. (Nasdaq: STIX), a leading Latin American enterprise AI platform and applications provider, (“Semantix”), proudly announce a strategic partnership.

With a shared vision of leveraging the potential of Artificial Intelligence (“AI”), both companies are set to embark on an exciting journey to enhance and optimize the operations of Nuvini’s portfolio of companies.

Under the leadership of Leonardo dos Santos, Semantix has assembled a highly experienced team of AI Experts.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Nuvini in this transformative venture,” expressed Leonardo dos Santos, Founder and CEO of Semantix. “Nuvini’s diverse portfolio offers a unique opportunity to implement our AI-driven solutions, enhancing customers’ efficiency, productivity, and decision-making process. This partnership is not only a chance for us to provide value to Nuvini, but also an opportunity to learn from new challenges, develop innovative use cases, and accelerate Semantix’s reach across various industries while also accelerating AI and GenAI adoption in a plethora of different businesses.”

Nuvini is the leading serial acquirer of profitable B2B SaaS businesses throughout Latin America, and their portfolio of companies spans 7 businesses across multiple sectors. The partnership aims to apply the power of AI harnessed by Semantix to optimize and drive innovation in these companies. As the collaboration unfolds, Semantix’s AI Experts will work closely with Nuvini’s leadership to identify AI applications that align with each company’s unique needs and objectives.

Nuvini’s Founder and CEO, Pierre Schurmann, shared their enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “We are excited to collaborate with Semantix in implementing AI solutions that have the potential to revolutionize the way our businesses operate. AI technology represents the future, and we are confident that this partnership will empower our companies to thrive in a rapidly evolving landscape.”

The partnership is set to commence in November 2023, and both parties are committed to ensuring a smooth and effective integration of AI solutions across Nuvini’s business entities. The goal is to achieve greater operational efficiency, data-driven decision-making, and a competitive edge in Nuvini’s respective industries, by providing AI Applications and AI Solutions powered by Semantix.

About Nuvini

Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, Nuvini is the leading private serial software business acquirer in Latin America. The Nuvini Group acquires software companies within SaaS markets in Latin America. It focuses on acquiring profitable “business-to-business” SaaS companies with a consolidated business model, recurring revenue, positive cash generation and relevant growth potential. The Nuvini Group enables its acquired companies to provide mission-critical solutions to customers within its industry or sector. Its business philosophy is to invest in established companies and foster an entrepreneurial environment that would enable companies to become leaders in their respective industries. The Nuvini Group’s goal is to buy, retain and create value through long-term partnerships with the existing management of its acquired companies. To date, Nuvini Group’s portfolio of SaaS companies consists of Effecti Tecnologia Web Ltda., Leadlovers Tecnologia Ltda., Ipê Tecnologia Ltda., Dataminer Dados, Informações e Documentos Ltda., OnClick Sistemas de Informação Ltda., Simplest Software Ltda. and SmartNX Tecnologia Ltda.

For more information, visit www.nuvini.co

About Semantix

Founded in 2010, Semantix, Inc. provides end-to-end proprietary Software as a Service (SaaS) AI platform and AI applications in Latin America and the United States. The company offers a complete platform for companies to leverage AI in their business, providing data integration, data operations and analysis, machine learning operations and a Generative AI platform. Additionally, Semantix offers AI applications for specific use cases in industries such as retail, agribusiness, health and finance. The company also provides artificial intelligence and data analytics services, including consulting, cloud monitoring, data integration, data science, and data engineering. [For more information, please visit ir.semantix.ai .]

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release include or may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created by those laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on Nuvini. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Nuvini will be those that we have anticipated. Where a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “aim,” “target,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “may,” “likely,” “plan,” “probably” or similar words may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about the ability of Nuvini to: realize the benefits expected from this strategic partnership; achieve projections and anticipate uncertainties relating to the business, operations and financial performance of Nuvini, including (i) expectations with respect to financial and business performance, including financial projections and business metrics and any underlying assumptions, (ii) expectations regarding market size, future acquisitions, partnerships or other relationships with third parties, (iii) expectations on Nuvini’s proprietary technology and related intellectual property rights, and (iv) future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash, including the ability to obtain additional capital in the future; enhance future operating and financial results; comply with applicable laws and regulations; stay abreast of modified or new laws and regulations applying to its business, including privacy regulation; anticipate rapid technological changes; and effectively respond to general economic and business conditions.

While forward-looking statements reflect Nuvini’s good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. Nuvini disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause Nuvini’s future results, performance or transactions to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, please see the section “Risk Factors” of the Form F-4 most recently filed by Nuvini with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based only on information currently available to Nuvini.

For further information or media inquiries regarding this partnership, please contact:

Nuvini Investor Contact:

Camilla Carrapatoso

Investor Relations

ir@nuvini.co

Nuvini Media Contact:

Gregory FCA for Nuvini

Matt McLoughlin

Senior Vice President

matt@gregoryfca.com

Semantix Investor Contact:

Adriano Alcalde

CFO & IRO

ir@semantix.ai