Mikra Successfully Launches Serenity, an Innovative Mental Health Product for Anxiety

Serenity, a natural supplement for the relief of symptoms of anxiety based on the clinically studied extract of lavender oil, comes with a 30-day supply in every bottle





TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeist Wellness Inc. (“Lifeist” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: LFSWF), a health-tech company that leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough ventures that transform human wellness, is pleased to report that its U.S. biosciences subsidiary Mikra Cellular Sciences Inc. (“Mikra”) has begun sales of Serenity, a natural supplement for addressing symptoms of anxiety.



"The first orders of Serenity on our online store at www.wearemikra.com/products/serenity have shipped to our customers, and we look forward to unveiling new marketing campaigns for Serenity, as well as CELLF and Rescue in the weeks to come," said Meni Morim, CEO of Lifeist. "We are committed to bringing compelling natural products, backed by the scientific gold standard of randomized controlled trials, to market. Serenity is just such a product, and initial feedback has been overwhelmingly positive."



Last week, Mr. Morim had explained1 that with so many young people grappling with symptoms of anxiety, the Company was of the view that there was an opportunity to introduce a natural, science driven alternative for those seeking relief.

A Psychology Today article2 published on November 27 confirmed this position with reported research demonstrating the following:

"A study by the American Psychological Association found that Gen Zers are 27 percent more likely to report anxiety and depression. While they are more likely to exhibit psychological concerns compared to previous generations, they are also more likely to be vocal about their mental health concerns and seek help."



The active ingredient in Serenity is a steam extract of lavender oil which has been extensively clinically studied as a frontline solution to anxiety. In a randomized, double-blind clinical trial3 it out-performed paroxetine (PaxilTM), a frontline SSRI prescribed for the management of generalized anxiety disorder. The same study also concluded that lavender oil extract "...is efficacious and well tolerated in patients with GAD (generalize anxiety disorder) ... [and] can be terminated after 10 weeks of treatment with the full therapeutic dose without down-titration and without causing symptoms of withdrawal."



To order Serenity, customers should visit www.wearemikra.com/products/serenity and are encouraged to sign up for updates and promotional offers at https://bit.ly/serenity-sign-up.

Mikra is pushing biosciences beyond the expected with the belief that it is possible to add more active, vigorous, enjoyable, and valuable years to your life through protecting and maintaining your cellular health.



Lifeist is committed to bringing natural products -- backed by real science -- to current and future customers and looks forward to introducing new products in the first half of 2024.

About Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Sitting at the forefront of the post-pandemic wellness revolution, Lifeist leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness. Portfolio business units include: CannMart, which operates a B2B wholesale distribution business facilitating recreational cannabis sales to Canadian provincial government control boards including for CannMart Labs, a BHO extraction facility producing high margin cannabis 2.0 products; Australian Vapes, one of Australia’s largest online retailers of vaporizers and accessories; and Mikra, a biosciences and consumer wellness company developing and selling innovative therapies for cellular health. Information on Lifeist and its businesses can be accessed through the links below:

www.lifeist.com

https://cannmart.com

https://wearemikra.com

www.australianvaporizers.com.au



Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws.

The forward-looking information contained herein, including, without limitation, statements related to the new marketing campaigns for Serenity, CELLF and Rescue and the anticipated benefits of using Serenity, as a natural alternative, instead of antidepressants to treat anxiety are made as of the date of this news release and are based on assumptions management believed to be reasonable at the time such statements were made.

1 November 22, 2023 Lifeist News Release (click here)

2 https://www.psychologytoday.com/intl/blog/un-numb/202311/speaking-gen-z

3 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24456909/

TM All referenced trademarks are the property of their respective owners.



