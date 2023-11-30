Millennium Group Management Attends Beautyworld Middle East in Dubai

Management focuses on significant opportunities for the Company’s packaging business with the fast-growing beauty and cosmetics industry in the Middle East region

HONG KONG, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: MGIH) (the "Company" or "Millennium"), a long-established paper-based packaging solutions supplier, announced that its management team attended the 27th edition of Beautyworld Middle East, held earlier this month at Dubai World Trade Centre, highlighting the immense potential opportunities for the Company to expand its core packaging and design business into this rapidly growing region.



Beautyworld Middle East is the largest trade fair for beauty, hair, fragrance, and well-being products in the region. As one of the most influential and visited beauty trade shows in the world, the event provides the premier platform for over 65,000 industry professionals from across 139 countries to connect, source and find inspiration within the market.

Matthew Lai, Chairman of Millennium, Ray Lai, Chief Executive Officer, and other Millennium management team members attended the trade show and networked with buyers actively seeking sustainable packaging materials and innovative packaging solutions for their perfumery and cosmetics brands. Through the interactions with key potential customers, the Company established fruitful partnerships and gained valuable insights into market trends, pricing, and segmentation.





Matthew Lai (left) and Ray Lai (right) at the 27th edition of Beautyworld Middle East

"The show was an incredible opportunity for us to introduce our products and services to the local market and potential customers around the world," said Matthew Lai, Chairman of Millennium. "We’ve seen the amazing potential of the cosmetic products packaging business, especially an increasing demand in brand-building packaging, in the Middle East region. Our one-stop packaging solutions are designed to enhance brand identity and create a lasting impression among consumers. We have tons of experience in successfully visualizing our customers' ideas and achieving their creative design vision. This allows us to effectively position our products to meet customers’ requirements and successfully navigate this growing market.”

"The Middle East presents a significant growth opportunity for cosmetic products. As a global paper packaging solutions supplier, we are excited to be at the forefront of this vibrant and growing market. Our efforts to grow in beauty and cosmetics packaging also align with our strategic goal to expand into the high-end luxury packaging sector," said Ray Lai, Chief Executive Officer of Millennium. "We have established the supply chain management solution to service our brand customers at a broader level and will consider strengthening our supply chain management capability in the Middle East. We look forward to providing companies in this region our value-added and end-to-end printing and packaging services.”

Beautyworld Middle East included pavilions from China, Italy, Japan, Korea, Pakistan, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States and other countries that showcased fragrances, cosmetics and skincare, beauty tech, personal care, and hygiene, hair, nail and packaging products and services. For more information, please visit https://beautyworld-middle-east.ae.messefrankfurt.com/dubai/en.html

About Millennium Group International Holdings Limited

Founded in 1978, Millennium Group is a long-established paper-based packaging solutions supplier committed to providing creative and sustainable packaging solutions to worldwide brands. The Company manufactures packaging products and corrugated products, and provides packaging products supply chain management solutions for a wide range of industries. Headquartered in Hong Kong with operations in the PRC and Vietnam, the Company adopts a one-stop integrated service approach with an objective to cover the entire value chain of its customers, with the sales of its products to PRC, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Myanmar, Australia, Indonesia, Cambodia, Taiwan, Thailand, United States, India and Germany. For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://www.millennium-gp.com/

