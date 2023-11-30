Rogers Sugar Inc. Declares Dividend to Shareholders
MONTREAL, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) announces that its Board of Directors has authorized a declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share to be paid to Shareholders of record on December 30, 2023, payable on February 1, 2024. This is an eligible dividend for income tax purposes.
