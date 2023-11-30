NFI subsidiary Alexander Dennis confirms Stagecoach as launch customer for Enviro100EV zero-emission bus with 20-unit order

LARBERT, United Kingdom, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF, TSX: NFI.DB) NFI Group Inc. (“NFI” or the “Company”), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, subsidiary Alexander Dennis Limited (“Alexander Dennis”) today confirmed Stagecoach as the launch customer for its recently-launched Enviro100EV small zero-emission bus. The purchase has been supported by the Scottish Zero-Emission Bus Challenge Fund (ScotZEB).



The Enviro100EV was unveiled earlier this month as part of Alexander Dennis’ next generation of battery-electric buses. Highly manoeuvrable at just 8.5 m (27.9 ft) long and 2.35 m (7.7 ft) wide, the Enviro100EV seats up to 25 passengers in the same comfort and style as larger buses with a bright and spacious interior and generous 2+2 seating.

Powered by the Voith Electrical Drive System, the energy stored in its 354kWh batteries gives it a class-leading range of up to 285 miles, making it a versatile performer even on longer routes.

The battery system was developed for Alexander Dennis by its partner Impact Clean Power Technology. Particular attention has been paid to making it future-proof by allowing easy battery replacement with newer batteries in later life without a need for vehicle modifications.

Sam Greer, Chief Operating Officer for Stagecoach, said: “Acquiring the new Enviro100EV reaffirms our commitment to our customers experience while also bringing us a step closer to realising our goal of being fully Net Zero by 2050. As a part of the fabric of daily life in the UK, we will continue to build on our work to tackle climate change and become more energy efficient. Having been involved with these battery-electric buses from the concept phase, we are sure they will establish themselves as a long-serving staple of the Stagecoach fleet.”

Paul Davies, Alexander Dennis President & Managing Director, said: “We’re delighted to have Stagecoach on board as the launch customer for our Enviro100EV ‘big small bus’. We really valued their input as we worked closely with them through the concept phase. These next-generation electric buses will be versatile assets for Stagecoach, their expansive range and diminutive road footprint making them equally suited to narrow town streets as winding country lanes. The Enviro100EV is best-in-class by some distance and with its future-proof battery system and the next generation of aftermarket support from AD24, this new fleet of small buses is destined to enjoy long, productive working lives in the Stagecoach fleet.”

NFI is a leader in zero-emission mobility, with electric vehicles operating (or on order) in more than 150 cities in six countries. NFI offers the widest range of zero-emission battery and fuel cell-electric buses and coaches, and its vehicles have completed over 140 million EV service miles.

High resolution images are available for download from the Alexander Dennis website at alexander-dennis.com/media/news.

About NFI

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today’s urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With over 8,200 team members in ten countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motor coaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single- and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 100,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the symbol NFI and its convertible unsecured debentures trade on the TSX under the symbol NFI.DB. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, nfi.parts, www.alexander-dennis.com, arbocsv.com, and carfaircomposites.com.

About Alexander Dennis

Alexander Dennis is a global leader in the design and manufacture of double deck buses and is also the UK’s largest bus and coach manufacturer. Alexander Dennis offers single and double deck vehicles under the brands of Alexander Dennis and Plaxton, and has over 31,000 vehicles in service in the UK, Ireland, Europe, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, and the United States. Further information is available at www.alexander-dennis.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to expected future events and financial and operating results of Alexander Dennis and NFI Group that involve risks and uncertainties. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, investors cannot be assured that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and the differences may be material. Actual results may differ materially from management expectations as projected in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including market and general economic conditions and economic conditions of and funding availability for customers to purchase buses and to purchase parts or services; customers may not exercise options to purchase additional buses; the ability of customers to suspend or terminate contracts for convenience; production may be delayed or production rates may be decreased as a result of the pandemic or ongoing and future supply chain disruptions and shortages of parts and components, shipping and freight delays, and disruption to labor supply; and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in the materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

Due to the potential impact of these factors Alexander Dennis and NFI disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Debbie McCreath, +44 1324 574479

Stefan Baguette, +44 1324 678047

press@alexander-dennis.com

For inquiries, please contact:

Stephen King

P: 204.792.1300

Stephen.King@nfigroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a2738074-201f-499e-b1c4-e3de20c5b6fa