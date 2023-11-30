Submit Release
EFG at COP28: Geoscience’s Role in Climate Action

About COP: A Critical Moment for Global Climate Action

UN climate conferences, or COPs, are monumental gatherings focused on climate action, operating as the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). The UNFCCC convention, in force since March 21, 1994, aims to prevent “dangerous” human interference with the climate system. With near-universal membership, ratified by 198 countries, the Paris Agreement of 2015 serves as an extension of this convention.

COP28, set to host over 70,000 attendees, including delegates, industry leaders, youth activists, indigenous community representatives, and journalists, represents a critical juncture for global climate action. It provides a reality check through a process called the “Global Stocktake,” evaluating progress in tackling the climate crisis and determining the necessary course corrections.

