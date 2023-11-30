Climb Channel Solutions Expands Malwarebytes Partnership to North America, Providing MSPs and Resellers with Award-Winning Endpoint Security

Climb Channel Solutions resellers now have access to Malwarebytes’ ThreatDown Endpoint Detection and Response and ThreatDown Managed Detection and Response to Streamline Security

EATONTOWN, N.J., Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB) is thrilled to announce the expansion of their partnership with Malwarebytes, global leader in real-time cyber protection, into their North American offerings.



The global partnership between Climb and Malwarebytes will enable more partners to streamline their endpoint protection, detection and response through the ThreatDown, powered by Malwarebytes, portfolio of leading endpoint security solutions and services. Unlike complicated products designed for companies with an army of security analysts, ThreatDown solutions are easy to deploy and can be used immediately without complex set-up or maintenance.

“The channel requires streamlined and simplified solutions to keep pace with skyrocketing costs and the complexities of managing multiple platforms from numerous vendors,” said Brian Thomas, SVP of Global Channels, Malwarebytes. “VARs, MSPs and other resellers rely on Climb for easy access to the best technology solutions. With Malwarebytes focused on the most robust security that is easy to buy, deploy, use and manage, Climb resellers will immediately be able to provide the best protection possible for their end users.”

ThreatDown provides partners with a powerful and affordable security management platform that puts maximum control in the hands of security teams. ThreatDown solutions simplify complex security by combining award-winning detection and remediation with quick deployment and an easy user-interface – in a scalable solution, with one agent and one console to protect people, devices and data.

“We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with Malwarebytes,” says Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions. “We are committed to growing our offerings to our partners on a global scale and will continue to mirror successes we see across our worldwide territories. Adding ThreatDown solutions to our North American line card furthers our efforts to provide our partners with top security technology that is simple to use.”

Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Climb by phone at +1.800.847.7078 (US), or +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at sales@ClimbCS.com.

About Climb Channel Solutions and Climb Global Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty IT distributor for emerging technology vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Climb provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Climb holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector. Climb is a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB). Read more at www.ClimbCS.com, call 1- 800-847-7078, and follow us on LinkedIn.

