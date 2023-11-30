Việt Nam contributes US$500,000 to aid Palestinians, calls for implementing two-state solution

VIETNAM, November 30 -

NEW YORK — The Vietnamese Government will donate US$500,000 through the United Nations (UN) Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) to support efforts of the UN and demonstrate the spirit of solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN, on November 29 (US time) met with and handed over to UN Secretary-General António Guterres a letter of Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, which underlined that Việt Nam highly appreciates the important role and contributions of UN agencies, especially the UNRWA.

Addressing a debate session on the Palestinian issue at the UN headquarters in New York on November 29, Giang expressed his concern over attacks on civilians and humanitarian workers, essential civil infrastructure facilities and services.

Việt Nam calls on parties involved to immediately cease fire, exercise maximum restraint, respect international humanitarian law and apply all necessary measures to protect people's lives, including ensuring the safety and release of hostages, he said.

The ambassador reaffirmed Việt Nam's strong stance on resolving the Hamas-Israel conflict by peaceful means on the basis of respecting international law and relevant UN resolutions, ensuring the legitimate interests of parties, and implementing the two-state solution. This process requires strong commitment from the international community, on both bilateral and multilateral channels.

On the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People (November 29), Ambassador Giang affirmed that Việt Nam always supports the just struggle of the Palestinian people for independence and freedom. Việt Nam is ready to join efforts of the UN and the international community to promote dialogue and seek a peaceful, long-term and sustainable solution to the current conflict.

The same day, Vietnamese President Võ Văn Thưởng affirmed the State and people of Việt Nam strongly support and unite with the Palestinian people in their just struggle in a message sent on November 29 to UN Secretary-General, President of the UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People Cheikh Niang, and President of the State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas.

Việt Nam is ready to join the concerted efforts of the international community to promote dialogue and humanitarian assistance to people in conflict areas, contributing to ensuring peace, security and stability in the region and the world, he stated. — VNS