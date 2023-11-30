Distributed Generation Market to surpass $697.83 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.37%: Exactitude Consultancy

Distributed Generation Market

Distributed Generation Market Set to Record Exponential Growth by 2030

Global Distributed Generation market thrives with the decentralization of power generation, driven by renewable energy sources and advancements in grid technology” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “Global Distributed Generation “Market Research analysis presents estimations of growth, size, and projections for each market segment, accompanied by trends and forecasts based on revenue (in USD million)

The Global Distributed Generation market 2023-2030 is an extensive market research report which provides industry analysis with a historical & futuristic outlook. The report includes comprehensive information on the market drivers, key trends and challenges, a deep examination of trends, opportunities, value chains, future roadmaps, and strategies. The report consists of SWOT, PESTEL, and Porter’s 5-forces analysis frameworks. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring client needs with a thorough understanding of market capacities in the current scenario. Exactitude Consultancy ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real- time scenario.

The global Distributed Generation Market size is expected to grow at more than 12.37% CAGR from 2023 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 697.83 billion by 2030 from a little above USD 243.07 billion in 2022.

Top companies covered in this report: Siemens, General Electric, Mitsubishi Electric, Schneider, Caterpillar Power Plants, Doosan Fuel Cell America, Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG, Toyota Turbine and Systems Inc., Capstone Turbines Corporation

Recent Developments:

January 2021: Schneider Electric will unveil the Energy Center for Distributed Energy Enabled Homes. The use of solar power, batteries, electric car chargers, and whole-home energy management is spreading.

November 2022: Siemens and GENERA jointly accelerate the transformation to industrial serial applications in the field of additive manufacturing via digital light processing.

Global Distributed Generation Market Segmentation:

Global Distributed Generation Market By Technology, 2023-2029, (Usd Billion), (Thousand Units)

Wind

Solar Pv

Micro Turbines

Gas Turbines

Reciprocating Engines

Fuel Cells

Micro-Hydropower

Global Distributed Generation Market By Application, 2023-2029, (Usd Billion), (Thousand Units)

On-Grid

Off-Grid

Global Distributed Generation Market By End User, 2023-2029, (Usd Billion), (Thousand Units)

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Regional Outlook:

The report’s primary insights into various regions and the major companies involved in each one are provided in this section. When evaluating a region’s or country’s growth, economic, social, environmental, technological, and political issues have all been taken into account. Additionally, each country’s and region’s revenue and sales information for the years 2018 through 2029 will be made available to readers.

The market has been divided into four key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. The regional part will include a thorough analysis of important nations like the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and India.

With a market share of over 44% in 2020, Asia Pacific was in charge of the world’s distributed generation market. This is merely explained by the rising use of renewable energy sources, rising investments in industrialization and urbanization, quickly expanding infrastructure projects, and rising government programs to promote the use of renewable, green, and clean energy sources. A further factor driving the expansion of the distributed generation market in Asia Pacific is the region’s growing demand for an efficient and reliable power supply, which is a result of the region’s increasing industrialization. It is anticipated that North America would experience a considerable growth rate during the projection period. It is anticipated that the enormous demand for wind energy in North America and the quickly rising demand for solar energy among commercial and industrial units will fuel the desire for distributed generating technologies.

Important Features of the reports:

- Detailed analysis of the Global Distributed Generation market

- Fluctuating market dynamics of the industry

- Detailed market segmentation

- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

- Recent industry trends and developments

- Competitive landscape of the Global Distributed Generation Market

- Strategies of key players and product offerings

- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

- A neutral perspective towards Global Distributed Generation market performance.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Global Distributed Generation market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Global Distributed Generation market

How big will the market and growth rate be in 2029?

What are the key drivers for the global Global Distributed Generation market?

What are the major market trends influencing the growth of the global Global Distributed Generation Market?

What are the challenges for market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Global Distributed Generation market?

What market opportunities and threats are vendors facing in the global Global Distributed Generation market?

What are the main findings of the five forces analysis of the global Global Distributed Generation Market?

Conclusion: At the end of the Global Distributed Generation Market report, all findings and estimates are presented. It also includes key drivers and opportunities and regional analysis. The Segmental analysis is also provided in terms of type and application.

Customization of the report: The report can be customized according to the client’s requirements. Get in touch with our sales experts and we’ll make sure you get a report that fits your needs.

