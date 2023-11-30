Global Textile Composites Market to hit USD 9.23 billion by 2029, grow at a CAGR of +6.6% | Exactitude Consultancy

Textile Composites Market

Textile Composites Market Analysis Report by Product Type, by Application and by End Users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2029

Robust market growth fueled by the aerospace, automotive, and sports industries, driven by the need for lightweight, strong, and high-performance textile-reinforced composite materials” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Exactitude Consultancy That Adds Flavour To Your Success”

The Global Global Textile Composites Market Size, Scope, and Forecast 2023-2029 report has been added to the Market research collection of Exactitude Consultancy reports. Industry experts and researchers have offered an authoritative and concise analysis of the Global Textile Composites Market with respect to various aspects such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, developments, and opportunities for growth. This report provides a pin-point analysis of changing dynamics and emerging trends in the Global Textile Composites Market. Additionally, it provides a futuristic perspective on various factors that are likely to fuel the growth of the Worldwide Global Textile Composites Market in the coming years.

The global textile composites market is expected to grow at 6.6% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 9.23 billion by 2029 from USD 5.9 billion in 2022.

Download Full PDF Sample Copy of Global Textile Composites Report @

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/16631/textile-composites-market/#request-a-sample

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Owens Corning, Hexcel Corp., Saertex GmbH & Co. KG, BGF Industries Inc., Chomarat Industries, Sigmatex Ltd., Toray Industries, China Jushi Co. Ltd., DowDuPont, Teijin Limited, Composite Fabrics of America and Hyosung Corp. and other Prominent players.

Industry Development

November 09, 2022: Hexcel Corp. announced that Airbus Defense and Space has recognized the company with its annual Sustainability Award which was presented on 9th November 2022 at the Global supplier Conference in Munich, Germany. The award granted to Hexcel recognizes a partnership announced in 2021 with Fairmat to recycle carbon fiber prepreg composite cutoffs from Hexcel European operations and its customers. The cutoffs are reused in manufacturing composite panels sold into commercial markets.

August 06, 2022: Owens Corning and Pultron Composites announced that they have signed an agreement to create a joint venture to manufacture industry-leading fiberglass rebar. This agreement solidifies the company’s commitment to providing more sustainable product solutions and higher performance concrete reinforcement products.

Competition is an important issue in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study the key strategies employed by leading players in the Global Textile Composites market. The major and emerging players of the Global Textile Composites Market are closely studied considering their market share, production, sales, revenue growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other important factors. This will help players familiarize themselves with the movements of their toughest competitors in the Global Textile Composites market.

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key Type and application segments of the Global Textile Composites market

Textile Composites Market By Fiber Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

Carbon

Glass

Aramid

Others

Textile Composites Market By Textile Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

Woven

Non-Woven

Textile Composites Market By Application, 2023-2029, (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Wind Energy

Sporting Goods

Marine

Construction

Others

If opting for the Global version of Global Textile Composites Market; then the below country analysis would be included:

– North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland, and the Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (Asia Pacific is a significant growth in the textile composites market. Asia-Pacific is experiencing a considerable increase in demand for textile composites, mostly from the aerospace and defense and electrical and electronics industries. After the United States, China now has the biggest defense spending. In 2022, China alone will account for more than one-third of worldwide sales. China’s strong penetration of the wind energy industry has helped to counteract the country’s overall market downturn. Nevertheless, defense spending in nations such as India and Japan have been steadily increasing in recent years. This expansion is increasing the demand for textile composites in the region. Furthermore, the rising sports sector has helped the usage of textile composites in the Asia-Pacific area.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, the Rest of the countries, etc.)

– the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Important years considered in the Global Textile Composites study:

Historical year – 2018-2021;

Base year – 2022;

Forecast period** – 2023 to 2029 [** unless otherwise stated]

For More Information or Query, Visit @

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/16631/textile-composites-market/

Here's how Exactitude Consultancy helps the stakeholders and CXOs through the reports:

Inculcation and Evaluation of Strategic Collaborations: The researchers analyse recent strategic activities like mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures.

Perfect Market Size Estimations: The report analyses the demographics, growth potential, and capability of the Global Textile Composites market through the forecast period.

This factor leads to the estimation of the Global Textile Composites market size and also provides an outline about how the market will retrieve growth during the assessment period.

Investment Research: The report focuses on the ongoing and upcoming investment opportunities across a particular Global Textile Composites market that will help the stakeholders to be aware of the current investment scenario across the market.

Reasons to Procure this Report:

The research would help top administration/policymakers/professionals/product advancements/sales managers and stakeholders in this market in the following ways.

The report provides Global Textile Composites market revenues at the worldwide, regional, and country levels with a complete analysis to 2029 permitting companies to analyze their market share and analyze projections, and find new markets to aim for.

The research includes the Global Textile Composites market split by different Types, applications, technologies, and end-uses. This segmentation helps leaders plan their products and finances based on the upcoming development rates of each segment.

Global Textile Composites market analysis benefits investors by knowing the scope and position of the market giving them information on key drivers, challenges, restraints, and expansion chances of the market and moderate threats.

This report would help to understand competition better with a detailed analysis and key strategies of their competitors and plan their position in the business.

The study helps evaluate Global Textile Composites business predictions by region, key countries, and top companies’ information to channel their investments.

What is new in 2023?

- Major developments that can change the business landscape as well as market forecasts.

- Addition/refinement in segmentation–Increase in depth or width of segmentation of the market.

- Coverage of new market players and change in the market share of existing players of the Global Textile Composites market.

- Updated financial information and product portfolios of players operating in the Global Textile Composites market.

- Updated market developments of the profiled players.

- Any new data points/analysis (frameworks) which was not present in the previous version of the report

The new edition of the report consists of trends/disruptions on customer’s business, tariff and regulatory landscape, pricing analysis, and a market ecosystem map to enable a better understanding of the market dynamics for Global Textile Composites.

Customization services available with the report:

- Country level market for Global Textile Composites market (up to 5)

- Profiling and additional market players (up to 5)

- Up to 40 hours of customization.

- post-sales support for 1 year from the date of delivery.

Please contact our sales professional ( sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com ), we will ensure you obtain the report which works for your needs.

Recommended Reading

Methionine Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/25474/methionine-market/

Global Petroleum Resin Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/25753/petroleum-resin-market/

Acrylate Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/26439/acrylate-market/

Acrylic Resin Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/26712/acrylic-resin-market/

Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Microspheres Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/27382/polymethyl-methacrylate-pmma-microspheres-market/

About Us:

Exactitude Consultancy is a Market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our professional team works hard to fetch the most authentic research reports backed with impeccable data figures which guarantee outstanding results every time for you. So, whether it is the latest report from the researchers or a custom requirement, our team is here to help you in the best possible way.

Contact: