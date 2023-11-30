Marine Composites Market to hit USD 6.50 billion by 2029, grow at a CAGR of +5% | Exactitude Consultancy

Marine Composites Market

Marine Composites Market Analysis Report by Product Type, by Application and by End Users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2029

Increasing demand in boatbuilding and maritime applications due to the lightweight, corrosion-resistant, and high-strength properties of composite materials, enhancing fuel efficiency and durability” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Exactitude Consultancy That Adds Flavour To Your Success”

The Global Marine Composites Market Size, Scope, and Forecast 2023-2029 report has been added to the Market research collection of Exactitude Consultancy reports. Industry experts and researchers have offered an authoritative and concise analysis of the Marine Composites Market with respect to various aspects such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, developments, and opportunities for growth. This report provides a pin-point analysis of changing dynamics and emerging trends in the Marine Composites Market. Additionally, it provides a futuristic perspective on various factors that are likely to fuel the growth of the Worldwide Marine Composites Market in the coming years.

Marine Composites Market is expected to grow at 5% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It was valued 4.19 billion at 2020. It is expected to reach above USD 6.50 billion by 2029.

Download Full PDF Sample Copy of Marine Composites Report @

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/16258/marine-composites-market/#request-a-sample

Some of the key players profiled in the study are 3A Composites GmbH (Schweiter Technologies), E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, GMS Composites, Gurit AG, Hexcel Corporation, Hyosung Marine Co. Ltd., Owens Corning, Solvay SA, SGL Carbon SE, Teijin Limited, Zoltek Corporation (Toray Industries) and other Prominent players.

Industry Development

January 30, 2023: Gurit announced preliminary and unaudited net sales of CHF 499.5 million for the full year 2022. Net revenues from ongoing operations were CHF 488.6 million, an increase of 17.0% at constant exchange rates or 11.6% in reported CHF over the prior year. Sales decreased 8.0% at constant currency rates after Fiberline’s purchase and the Aerospace division’s sale were taken into account.

March 29, 2022: Hyosung Advanced Materials announced on March 2 that it will invest $38.5 million to expand carbon fiber production at the company’s JeonJu, South Korea, location. This fourth polyacrylonitrile (PAN) carbon fiber plant for Hyosung will add 2,500 metric tons of capacity when it debuts in April 2023, raising the company’s total annual capacity to 9,000 metric tons. After Hyosung’s prior statements in 2020 and 2021, this is the third announced carbon fiber expansion.

Competition is an important issue in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study the key strategies employed by leading players in the Marine Composites market. The major and emerging players of the Marine Composites Market are closely studied considering their market share, production, sales, revenue growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other important factors. This will help players familiarize themselves with the movements of their toughest competitors in the Marine Composites market.

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key Type and application segments of the Marine Composites market

Marine Composites Market By Composite Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion, Kilotons)

Metal Matrix Composite

Ceramic Matrix Composite

Polymer Matrix Composite

Marine Composites Market By Fiber Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion, Kilotons)

Glass Fiber

Carbon Fiber

Aramid Fiber

Natural Fiber

Others

Marine Composites Market By Resin Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion, Kilotons)

Polyester

Vinyl Ester

Epoxy

Thermoplastic

Phenolic

Acrylic

Others

Marine Composites Market By Vessel Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion, Kilotons)

Power Boats

Sail Boats

Cruise Ships

Others

If opting for the Global version of Marine Composites Market; then the below country analysis would be included:

– North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

Between 2022 and 2027, the marine composites market is expected to be dominated by the North American region. This is mainly because recreational boating has become more popular in this area, particularly in the US. One of the more developed markets is North America. Due to the high level of disposable income in the continent, powerboats and recreational boats are the main drivers of demand in North America. Another element anticipated to boost the market’s growth in the upcoming years is the existence of significant marine composites producers in the North American area.

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland, and the Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of APAC)

Due to the rising production of boats and yachts, the Asia-Pacific area leads the world in marine composite consumption. The increased demand for recreational boats is expected to cause the region to see significant growth during the anticipated timeframe. Recreational boat demand is expected to rise as a result of initiatives by China, India, and South Korea to promote yachting as a leisure activity, which is expected to boost the local sector.

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, the Rest of the countries, etc.)

– the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Important years considered in the Marine Composites study:

Historical year – 2018-2021;

Base year – 2022;

Forecast period** – 2023 to 2029 [** unless otherwise stated]

For More Information or Query, Visit @

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/16258/marine-composites-market/

Here's how Exactitude Consultancy helps the stakeholders and CXOs through the reports:

Inculcation and Evaluation of Strategic Collaborations: The researchers analyse recent strategic activities like mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures.

Perfect Market Size Estimations: The report analyses the demographics, growth potential, and capability of the Marine Composites market through the forecast period.

This factor leads to the estimation of the Marine Composites market size and also provides an outline about how the market will retrieve growth during the assessment period.

Investment Research: The report focuses on the ongoing and upcoming investment opportunities across a particular Marine Composites market that will help the stakeholders to be aware of the current investment scenario across the market.

Reasons to Procure this Report:

The research would help top administration/policymakers/professionals/product advancements/sales managers and stakeholders in this market in the following ways.

The report provides Marine Composites market revenues at the worldwide, regional, and country levels with a complete analysis to 2029 permitting companies to analyze their market share and analyze projections, and find new markets to aim for.

The research includes the Marine Composites market split by different Types, applications, technologies, and end-uses. This segmentation helps leaders plan their products and finances based on the upcoming development rates of each segment.

Marine Composites market analysis benefits investors by knowing the scope and position of the market giving them information on key drivers, challenges, restraints, and expansion chances of the market and moderate threats.

This report would help to understand competition better with a detailed analysis and key strategies of their competitors and plan their position in the business.

The study helps evaluate Marine Composites business predictions by region, key countries, and top companies’ information to channel their investments.

What is new in 2023?

- Major developments that can change the business landscape as well as market forecasts.

- Addition/refinement in segmentation–Increase in depth or width of segmentation of the market.

- Coverage of new market players and change in the market share of existing players of the Marine Composites market.

- Updated financial information and product portfolios of players operating in the Marine Composites market.

- Updated market developments of the profiled players.

- Any new data points/analysis (frameworks) which was not present in the previous version of the report

The new edition of the report consists of trends/disruptions on customer’s business, tariff and regulatory landscape, pricing analysis, and a market ecosystem map to enable a better understanding of the market dynamics for Marine Composites.

Customization services available with the report:

- Country level market for Marine Composites market (up to 5)

- Profiling and additional market players (up to 5)

- Up to 40 hours of customization.

- post-sales support for 1 year from the date of delivery.

Please contact our sales professional ( sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com ), we will ensure you obtain the report which works for your needs.

Recommended Reading

Organic Pigments Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/25729/organic-pigments-market/

Dyes & Pigments Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/26328/dyes-and-pigments-market/

Elastomers Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/26531/elastomers-market/

Cast Elastomers Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/25955/cast-elastomers-market/

Chemical Surface Treatment Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/26226/chemical-surface-treatment-market/

About Us:

Exactitude Consultancy is a Market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our professional team works hard to fetch the most authentic research reports backed with impeccable data figures which guarantee outstanding results every time for you. So, whether it is the latest report from the researchers or a custom requirement, our team is here to help you in the best possible way.

Contact: