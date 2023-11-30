Pharvaris to Present at the GA²LEN UCARE Conference 2023

ZUG, Switzerland, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a clinical-stage company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to treat and prevent hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks, today announced the acceptance of one abstract for oral presentation and two abstracts for poster presentation at the GA²LEN UCARE Conference 2023, to be held from December 7-9, 2023, at the Rebouças Convention Center in São Paulo, Brazil.



Presentation details:

Title: Treatment of HAE Attacks with Deucrictibant: RAPIDe-1 Phase2 Trial Results

Presenter: Markus Magerl, M.D.

Date/Time: Friday, December 8, 11:18-11:26 a.m. BST (9:18-9:26 a.m. EST)

Presentation Code: O07

Type: Oral Presentation





Presenter: Danny M. Cohn, M.D.

Date/Time: Friday, December 8, 7:00-8:00 p.m. BST (5:00-6:00 p.m. EST)

Presentation Code: P080

Type: Happy Poster Hour Presentation





Presenter: Marcus Maurer, M.D.

Date/Time: Friday, December 8, 7:00-8:00 p.m. BST (5:00-6:00 p.m. EST)

Presentation Code: P081

Type: Happy Poster Hour Presentation



Pharvaris is a bronze level sponsor of the GA²LEN UCARE Conference 2023. Following the close of the respective sessions, the presentation slides and posters will be made available on the Investors section of the Pharvaris website at: https://ir.pharvaris.com/news-events/events-presentations.

About Pharvaris

Building on its deep-seated roots in HAE, Pharvaris is a clinical-stage company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to treat and prevent HAE attacks. By directly pursuing this clinically proven therapeutic target with novel small molecules, the Pharvaris team aspires to offer people with all sub-types of HAE efficacious, safe, and easy-to-administer alternatives to treat attacks, both on-demand and prophylactically. The company brings together the best talent in the industry with deep expertise in rare diseases and HAE. For more information, visit https://pharvaris.com/.

