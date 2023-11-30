Pharvaris to Present at the GA²LEN UCARE Conference 2023

Submit Release
ZUG, Switzerland, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a clinical-stage company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to treat and prevent hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks, today announced the acceptance of one abstract for oral presentation and two abstracts for poster presentation at the GA²LEN UCARE Conference 2023, to be held from December 7-9, 2023, at the Rebouças Convention Center in São Paulo, Brazil.

Presentation details:

  • Title: Treatment of HAE Attacks with Deucrictibant: RAPIDe-1 Phase2 Trial Results
    Presenter: Markus Magerl, M.D.
    Date/Time: Friday, December 8, 11:18-11:26 a.m. BST (9:18-9:26 a.m. EST)
    Presentation Code: O07
    Type: Oral Presentation

  • Title: Analyzing Symptom Relief Definitions in HAE Using AMRA and PGI-C/PGI-S
    Presenter: Danny M. Cohn, M.D.
    Date/Time: Friday, December 8, 7:00-8:00 p.m. BST (5:00-6:00 p.m. EST)
    Presentation Code: P080
    Type: Happy Poster Hour Presentation

  • Title: Early-Onset Response to Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks with Deucrictibant
    Presenter: Marcus Maurer, M.D.
    Date/Time: Friday, December 8, 7:00-8:00 p.m. BST (5:00-6:00 p.m. EST)
    Presentation Code: P081
    Type: Happy Poster Hour Presentation

Pharvaris is a bronze level sponsor of the GA²LEN UCARE Conference 2023. Following the close of the respective sessions, the presentation slides and posters will be made available on the Investors section of the Pharvaris website at: https://ir.pharvaris.com/news-events/events-presentations.

About Pharvaris
Building on its deep-seated roots in HAE, Pharvaris is a clinical-stage company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to treat and prevent HAE attacks. By directly pursuing this clinically proven therapeutic target with novel small molecules, the Pharvaris team aspires to offer people with all sub-types of HAE efficacious, safe, and easy-to-administer alternatives to treat attacks, both on-demand and prophylactically. The company brings together the best talent in the industry with deep expertise in rare diseases and HAE. For more information, visit https://pharvaris.com/.


Contact
Maggie Beller
Executive Director, Head of External and Internal Communications
maggie.beller@pharvaris.com

