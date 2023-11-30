A Fenix in the Flames; Changing Veteran Support in Ukraine

A disabled swimmer gets ready to diver into an empty swimming pool

A new partnership focuses on supporting Ukrainian veterans and civilians through their rehabilitation, with world leading disability support and resources.

UNITED KINGDOM, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accessercise, a world leading fitness app for the disabled community and Project Fenix, a global relief charity, focused at present in Ukraine, are teaming up to deliver life changing support to Ukraine’s injured veterans and civilians.

Accessercise offers bespoke resource and support to specific disabilities, providing immediate post clinical care through aspiring paralympic training. Their unique exercise library is supported by a peer to peer support network and a first of its kind explore section which shows every fitness facility in the country, rating them on their accessibility to the disabled community.

Project Fenix provides relief to global disasters in a 3 phase format. Starting by immediate needs in country (water, life saving materials, civilian evacuations etc), before transitioning into a training role (training key personnel such as medics, relief staff, military operatives etc) then moving to the third phase, which provides long term in country support (rebuilding, re homing, governmental change etc).

This partnership, supported by Accessercise’s development team ‘Tallium’, will provide Accessercise free of charge across Ukraine and to all Ukrainians across the globe. Accessercise is being translated into Ukrainian and will work with key stake holders and veteran support organisations in Ukraine and across America.

Tallium will be providing in kind services as part of their on going support to the war effort in Ukraine and their dedication to helping injured veterans rehabilitate.

Accessercise CEO, Sam Brearey commented “Accessercise has worked closely with partners and stakeholders on the ground in Ukraine since day 1 of this terrible conflict. We are dedicated and committed to ensuring the veterans and injured civilians as a result of this Russian aggression get the best possible, free and lifelong support. We are unbelievably proud to partnered with Project Fenix and Tallium to deliver more and more support to more and more people.”

Project Fenix Chairman, Gary Edwards said “Project Fenix believes in making a genuine difference and adding value where it is most needed. With some battle line stability now in place, the focus must turn to supporting those who have lost the most in this horrific war. Teaming up with Accessercise to help the thousands of injured veterans and civilians will make a true difference to so many people.”

The number of injured soldiers requiring special rehabilitation and disability support is already over 7,000 as a result of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and this number grows every week.

Tallium CEO, Oleks Mykolaienko said “It’s a privilege to work with Accessercise and Project Fenix to deliver much needed support to our brave heroes. At Tallium we are committed to supporting our troops and the Ukrainian population to win this war and recover stronger than ever.“