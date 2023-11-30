Eden Gordon Hill is Advancing American Leadership and Values Across the Nation - Announces 2024 Speakers List
Gordon Hill is committed to providing her clients with leadership and values as they embark on their upcoming media & speaking engagements for 2024.WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eden Gordon Hill is a pro-America advocate, making her mark in the national news media and the speaking industry. With her expertise, passion for service, and exceptional communication skills honed on Capitol Hill and through her tenure as a political appointee in the Trump Administration, Gordon Hill is committed to providing her clients with advanced American leadership and values throughout the U.S. as they embark on their upcoming media and speaking engagements for the 2024 calendar year.
Gordon Hill’s vision and ambition include appearing on national radio shows and speaking about these critical issues, including veterans' health care, military and veteran spouses, caregivers, and our next generation and the higher education institutions for local and national events. Whether representing her clients’ interests or engaging with those around her, Gordon Hill brings enthusiasm and insight to every endeavor she embarks on.
Featured Clients Include:
Kristen Christy, America's Resilience Speaker, Coach, and Author, talks in the 2023 book "Uncovering the Brave Within: Vulnerable Stories from Female Impact Leaders" with a message of resilience. A featured TedX Speaker and 2018 Air Force Spouse of the Year, she inspires her international and national audiences.
Dr. Mark Richards, former White House Physician consultant to two US Presidential Administrations, shines a new light on the Veterans Administration. He wants to improve the quality of healthcare for our veterans. Author of “Nobody Wants You Healthy.” The Yale-educated scientist’s research began after he noticed that something unexplained, yet potentially treatable, was taking a heavy toll on human health and relationships.
Cheryl Chumley is online opinion editor, commentary writer and host of the “Bold and Blunt” podcast for The Washington Times, and a frequent media guest and public speaker. She is the author of several books, the latest titled, “Lockdown: The Socialist Plan To Take Away Your Freedom,” and “Socialists Don’t Sleep: Christians Must Rise or America Will Fall.”
Frank Gaffney is a TV and Radio Show host, "Securing America" on Real America's Voice TV; Author of "The Indictment." Highlights pro-American commentary, national security, and China. Founder and Executive Chairman of the Center for Security Policy; Frank Gaffney acted as President Ronald Reagan’s Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Policy.
About Eden Gordon Hill
Eden Gordon Hill is a veteran’s spouse, radio host, business owner, and former candidate for North Carolina’s 13th District State House of Representatives, Gordon Hill has an impressive network of strategic communications opportunities, traditional media outlets, and speaking engagements that she uses to promote her client books, speakers, and unique features.
As the only female Sunday host of WMAL’s "All American Book Club" show, Gordon Hill provides a forum to discuss relevant topics such as the next generation, veterans affairs, healthcare, Capitol Hill and the White House, and Presidential history.
Originally from Chester County, Pennsylvania, Gordon Hill resides in Eastern North Carolina with her husband, a retired United States Army veteran. Her commitment to promoting positive change and America First's strong principles is evident through her hard work in the public arena.
For more information about Eden Gordon Hill, please visit edengordonmedia.com.
