Global Pasta and Noodles Market Set for Remarkable 3.4% CAGR, Envisions a Valuation of US$ 117,861.7 Million by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Rising Global Demand for Pasta and Noodles as Quick and Easy Dinner Alternative Fueling Market Growth. The demand for ready-to-cook products is propelled by the rising adoption of western and international cuisines across the globe on the back of the growing demand for convenient food products.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pasta and noodles market size was US$ 81,910.2 million in 2023. Over the next ten years, the demand for pasta and noodles is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 3.4%. By following this moderate growth rate, the overall market value is expected to reach US$ 117,861.7 million by 2034 from US$ 84,203.6 million in 2024.



The global demand for pasta and noodles is rising as a quick and easy dinner alternative aligning well with consumers’ fast-paced lifestyles. They are gaining popularity as easily accessible and adaptable staple dishes because of their versatility in cooking and simple preparation methods. In addition to this, pasta and noodles also offer consumers an affordable option without sacrificing flavor or delight during odd times.

“The global demand for pasta and noodle products surged during the pandemic, and this change in consumer behavior is expected to drive the market. Many new market payers have also started targeting region-specific consumers by experimenting with different combinations of ingredients and flavors popular in the local trends,” -says Nandini Roy Choudhury ( client Partner for Food and Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Takeaways from the Global Pasta and Noodles Market Study Report

The United States dominates the market in North America and is forecasted to grow at a 3.2% CAGR over the forecast period.

The European market is expected to be driven by the rising sales of pasta and noodles in the United Kingdom. The market is expected to rise at a 4.9% CAGR through 2034.

China is regarded as a global supplier of pasta and noodles, and its regional market is expected to grow at a 4% CAGR till 2034.

India is emerging as a lucrative market for sales of pasta and noodles in recent years, with an estimated CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2034.

Competitive Landscape for Pasta and Noodles Market Players

The overall market is diversified and highly competitive owing to the presence of a great number of pasta and noodles suppliers at various levels. Established players promote their brand by giving customers access to seasonal and limited-edition pasta and noodle options in response to holidays, seasons, or festivals.

Recent Developments by the Pasta and Noodles Market Players

In June 2021, Caulipower LLC declared to launch a new frozen pasta product line that is made entirely of cauliflower and is free of gluten. Caulipower also claims that their linguine and pappardelle variants of this new pasta have half the sugar content of conventional pasta and 48% more fiber compared to other popular gluten-free pasta products.

In January 2023, WickedGud, a D2C health food business, introduced instant noodles that are created with the benefits of oats, lentils, whole wheat, and brown rice. This new product line of nutritious instant noodles is produced without the use of edible vegetable oil, palm oil, or palm olein and is 100% free of artificial chemicals. The company has currently released three distinct seasoning ranges, i.e., curry, schezwan, and masala for the Indian market. Furthermore, the company claims to have prepared this novel product using the revolutionary SCAD (steaming and convection air drying) technology.

Key Players Profiled in the Pasta and Noodles Market Report

Barilla Group S.p.A.

Delverde Industrie Alimentari S.p.A.

Nestlé SA

ITC

The Kraft Heinz Company

Unilever PLC

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd.

General Mills, Inc.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co., Ltd.

Grupo La Moderna

Campbell Soup Company

Bionaturae LLC

TreeHouse Foods, Inc.

Ebro Foods, S.A.

De Cecco Company

Pastas Gallo Company

Jovial Foods Inc.

Windmills Organic

Borges International Group



Key Segments Covered in Pasta and Noodles Industry Report

By Product Type:

Dried

Instant

Frozen & Canned



By Ingredient:

Wheat

Rice

Quinoa

Lentils

Buckwheat

Oats

Alternative flours



By Distribution Channel:

Business to Business (B2B)

Business to Consumers (B2C) Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Discount Stores Wholesale Stores Grocery Stores Specialty Food Stores Online Retail Channels Other Distribution Channels





By Packaging Format:

Flexible Packaging

Rigid Plastics

Paper and Board Packaging

Rigid Metal Containers

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Region:

North America Market

Latin America Market

Europe Market

East Asia Market

South Asia and Pacific Market

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Market

