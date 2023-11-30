Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,475 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,052 in the last 365 days.

Parsons to Present at the Raymond James TMT & Consumer Conference

CHANTILLY, Va., Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) will present at the Raymond James TMT & Consumer Conference. Carey Smith, chair, president, and chief executive officer, and Matt Ofilos, chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat question and answer session on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at approximately 9:10 a.m. Eastern Time.

This presentation will be available live via webcast on the investor relations section of Parsons’ website (https://investors.parsons.com/). A replay of the webcast also will be available on the website for 30 days.

About Parsons
Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and intelligence, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we’re making an impact.

Media Contact:
Bryce McDevitt       
+1 703.851.4425
Bryce.McDevitt@Parsons.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Dave Spille
+ 1 703.775.6191
Dave.Spille@Parsons.com

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Parsons to Present at the Raymond James TMT & Consumer Conference

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more