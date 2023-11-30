LED Materials Market Size and Share to Surpass USD 35.18 billion by 2029 | Exactitude Consultancy

LED Materials Market

The LED Materials Market is expected to grow at 10.75% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 35.18 billion by 2029 from USD 11.25 billion

The growing application of LEDs in the requirements for vehicle lighting and show, home and industrial lighting further boosts the LED market,which in turn drives demand for LED materials” — exactitudeconsultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the LED Materials Market.

The market of LED materials is driven by the rising adoption of technological advancements, such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of things (IoT), and automation, LEDs are increasingly being used in applications, such as high-definition television display, camera, camcorder, telecommunications, optical fiber communication, and TV remote controls.

Market Trends:

The growing use and demand for LEDs in energy-efficient and high-resolution displays in mobile phones and high-definition televisions is mainly driving the global market for LED materials. The growing acceptance of technical advances, such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things (IoT), and automation, is strongly motivated by the demand for LED materials. In applications such as a high-definition television monitor, video, camcorder, telephone, and optical fibre networking, LEDs are gradually being used. The growing application of LEDs in the requirements for vehicle lighting and show, home and industrial lighting further boosts the LED market, which in turn drives demand for LED materials. In addition, favourable government regulations, including different labelling and credential schemes, provide the LED industry with new opportunities for expansion. Compared to standard lights, one of the key reasons for the accelerated adoption of LED lights is their comparatively lower power usage. The power consumption is as minimal as one-third in some situations.

Market Segment Analysis - By Application

The automotive lighting segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.3% in the LED Materials market during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the growing uses of LED components like a led reflectors and led lighting in electric vehicles. Furthermore, the growing trends of interior and exterior lightings in automotive is also contributing to the growth of this segment during the forecast period. Additionally, as the life of LED lighting or led reflector used in exterior automotive applications is increased, it has gathered a better share of the automotive lighting market.

Regional Analysis:

Among the regions, the APAC region held the largest share of more than 35% in 2021 and is projected to witness the highest CAGR of around 11% in the global LED Materials market followed by North America and Europe during the forecast period. The growing building and construction, increased disposable income of the countries such as China and India, surging uses of semiconductor device and semiconductor material across the transportation the sector is driving the growth of LED light manufacturers in the APAC region. For instance, according to the Chinese government report, the construction sector across the country is projected to witness a growth of 5.9% and 6.1% during the years 2019 and 2020 respectively. Furthermore, the growing development of the aviation sector in China and India is also accelerating the growth of LED Materials market share in the APAC region during the forecast period.

Key Market Segments: LED Materials Market

Led Materials Market By Type, 2020-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units)

• Wafer

• Substrate

• Epitaxy

• Others

Led Materials Market By Application, 2020-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units)

• General Lighting

• Automotive Lighting

• Consumer Electronics

• Backlighting

• Others

Led Materials Market By Region, 2020-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East And Africa

Important Countries In All Regions Are Covered.

