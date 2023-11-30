Massive Bio’s Co-Founder Dr. Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla Participates in Europe’s Leading Health Tech Event
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Health Tech Forward conference, held on November 28-29, 2023 in Warsaw, marked an important gathering in the field of digital health and wellness. Dr. Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Massive Bio, was among the key participants, representing his company and contributing to critical discussions at the event.
Europe's premier event for health tech innovation, Health Tech Forward 2023, convened digital health entrepreneurs, investors, providers, payers, employee benefits leaders, consumer tech and wellness brands, and tech giants. The event was noted for its dedication to delivering quality content and offering significant networking opportunities. Over two days, the conference featured empowering keynote speeches, dynamic panel discussions, and interactive fireside chats, focusing on cutting-edge technologies in health and wellness.
A key feature of the conference was a panel discussion with Dr. Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla of Massive Bio, focusing on the value in healthcare. The discussion delved into enhancing patient outcomes and managing healthcare costs through data and digital technologies, highlighting Dr. Loaiza-Bonilla's expertise in integrating clinical practice with technological innovation.
Dr. Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla's input at the Health Tech Forward 2023 conference, based on his experience, underscored Massive Bio's influence in healthcare technology. The event underscored the company's dedication to advancing health tech.
About Massive Bio:
Massive Bio empowers cancer patients to find their best treatment options, using artificial intelligence to improve equitable access and precision targeting for clinical trial matching, drug matching, and drug development. Massive Bio combines its best-in-class AI platform with technology-enabled services to remove barriers in clinical trial enrollment, value-based oncology decisions, and data-driven cancer treatment. The company serves more than two dozen pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, and hospital networks, and has been awarded an SBIR contract by the National Cancer Institute. Massive Bio was founded in 2015 by clinical, technology, and M&A executives, and has a global presence with nearly 100 people in 12 countries.
Erkan Terzi
Europe's premier event for health tech innovation, Health Tech Forward 2023, convened digital health entrepreneurs, investors, providers, payers, employee benefits leaders, consumer tech and wellness brands, and tech giants. The event was noted for its dedication to delivering quality content and offering significant networking opportunities. Over two days, the conference featured empowering keynote speeches, dynamic panel discussions, and interactive fireside chats, focusing on cutting-edge technologies in health and wellness.
A key feature of the conference was a panel discussion with Dr. Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla of Massive Bio, focusing on the value in healthcare. The discussion delved into enhancing patient outcomes and managing healthcare costs through data and digital technologies, highlighting Dr. Loaiza-Bonilla's expertise in integrating clinical practice with technological innovation.
Dr. Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla's input at the Health Tech Forward 2023 conference, based on his experience, underscored Massive Bio's influence in healthcare technology. The event underscored the company's dedication to advancing health tech.
About Massive Bio:
Massive Bio empowers cancer patients to find their best treatment options, using artificial intelligence to improve equitable access and precision targeting for clinical trial matching, drug matching, and drug development. Massive Bio combines its best-in-class AI platform with technology-enabled services to remove barriers in clinical trial enrollment, value-based oncology decisions, and data-driven cancer treatment. The company serves more than two dozen pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, and hospital networks, and has been awarded an SBIR contract by the National Cancer Institute. Massive Bio was founded in 2015 by clinical, technology, and M&A executives, and has a global presence with nearly 100 people in 12 countries.
Erkan Terzi
Massive Bio
+1 844-627-7246
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok