Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc. Expands Presence in Canada with Environmental Solutions Across Industries

A Closer Look at Ship & Shore Environmental’s Advanced Scrubber Technology

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc. (S&SE), a global leader in providing innovative pollution abatement and clean energy solutions, is proud to announce its latest venture in Canada. The project involves the custom design, engineering, and construction of a Direct Fired Thermal Oxidizer (DFTO), Waste Heat Boiler, H2S Scrubber System, and an Enclosed Flare for a prominent player in the chemical sector.

Introducing our state-of-the-art system, where multiple uniquely designed systems seamlessly come together to effectively treat emissions from a chemical manufacturing plant. This project demonstrates Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc.'s commitment to delivering comprehensive and efficient environmental solutions tailored to meet the needs of its diverse clientele.

The DFTO efficiently harnesses high temperature flue gases at its outlet to maximize heat recovery. By cooling flue gases, a substantial amount of heat can be utilized to generate thousands of pounds per hour of saturated steam at a high operating pressure, meeting the client's requirements. The cooled flue gases are then directed through a specially designed ducting and collection system before discharging into the client's existing stack. This cutting-edge technology is designed to ensure optimal environmental compliance and sustainability.

For decades, Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc. has had a long-standing history of providing top-tier environmental solutions in Canada, initially beginning with the flexographic printing and packaging industry. Over the years, the company has been recognized for its excellence in meeting the latest environmental challenges of various manufacturing sectors. Anoosheh Oskouian, CEO & President of Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc., recently had the opportunity to present to the team at Metro Vancouver. This engagement allowed Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc. to reinforce its presence and showcase its expertise in setting industry standards while helping clients grow sustainably and meet the latest compliance regulations.

"We are delighted to collaborate on this significant project, expanding our reach to cater to the unique needs of the chemical sector in Canada," said Anoosheh Oskouian. "This project not only highlights our commitment to innovation but also emphasizes the trust our clients place in our ability to deliver advanced and sustainable environmental solutions."

Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc. remains at the forefront of environmental innovation, consistently adapting to the evolving needs of industries. In recent years, the company has successfully undertaken major projects in the aerospace, oil and gas, biogas, and now the chemicals sector, exemplifying its dedication to diversifying its service offerings in Canada.

As Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc. continues to expand its footprint and expertise across various industries, the company remains committed to its mission of creating a cleaner, more sustainable future through cutting-edge environmental solutions. Canadian companies and multinational companies with operations in Canada are encouraged to call us at +1 (562) 997-0233 or email canadasales@shipandshore.com for their pollution abatement needs.

About Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc.

Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc. is a Long Beach, California-based, woman-owned, certified business specializing in air pollution capture and control systems for industrial applications. Ship & Shore helps major manufacturers meet Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) abatement challenges by providing customized, energy efficient air pollution abatement systems for various industries, resulting in improved operational efficiency and tailored "green" solutions. Since 2000, Ship & Shore has been prepared to handle and advise on the full spectrum of environmental needs with its complete array of engineering and manufacturing capabilities and global offices around the U.S., Canada, Europe, Middle East, India, Thailand, China, and more. The Ship & Shore Technical Engineering Team has custom designed tailored solutions for clients throughout the world. For more information, visit www.shipandshore.com.