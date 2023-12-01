Align Health Collective Podiatrist Indooroopilly Now Offers Bulk Billing
EINPresswire.com/ -- Indooroopilly’s premier podiatry clinic, Align HC Podiatrist Indooroopilly - alignhc.com.au/podiatrist-indooroopilly, has taken a significant step by offering Bulk Billing services.
Align HC Podiatrist Indooroopilly, a renowned name in the field of podiatry in Indooroopilly, Queensland, is thrilled to introduce bulk billing services for its patients. This major initiative is poised to expand the accessibility of top-notch podiatric care to a wider spectrum of individuals in the community.
Bulk billing at Align HC Podiatrist Indooroopilly is available to patients with an Enhanced Primary Care (EPC) plan referral from their General Practitioner. This initiative eliminates the need for a concession card and ensures that no gap fee is charged for Medicare consults. The move is anticipated to benefit a substantial number of patients who require podiatric services but may have been deterred by cost concerns.
Chalerm Tuantab, Director of Align HC Podiatrist Indooroopilly, emphasised the importance of this new offering, stating, "The commitment to providing exceptional podiatric care is unwavering, and the introduction of bulk billing is a crucial step towards making the services more accessible. The team understands the vital role podiatry plays in maintaining overall health, and team members are proud to offer this option to the patients."
Align HC - Podiatrists in Indooroopilly offers a comprehensive range of podiatric services, catering to various conditions such as plantar fasciitis and sports injuries. The clinic is renowned for its expertise in custom orthotics, ingrown toenail surgery, and sports podiatry. The team, comprising some of the most skilled and compassionate podiatrists in Indooroopilly, is dedicated to providing personalised care and effective treatments to each patient.
The introduction of bulk billing is part of Align HC Podiatrist Indooroopilly's ongoing commitment to community health and wellbeing. By reducing the financial barrier to podiatric care, the clinic aims to encourage more individuals to seek timely and professional assistance for their foot and ankle concerns.
Director Chalerm Tuantab further commented on the future outlook of the clinic, "Looking ahead, team members are focused on continuously improving and expanding the services. The team believes in the importance of innovation and staying abreast of the latest developments in podiatry. The goal is to remain at the forefront of podiatric care, ensuring that the patients always receive the best possible treatment."
Align HC Podiatrist Indooroopilly's decision to offer bulk billing is aligned with their vision of promoting foot health as a fundamental aspect of overall wellness. The clinic encourages anyone with questions about bulk-billed consultations or in need of podiatric care to contact them. Their friendly staff are available to provide information and support, ensuring that patients understand their eligibility and the benefits of the EPC Care Plan.
For more information about Align HC Podiatrist Indooroopilly and their services, please contact them at 07 2103 3978 or via email at hello@alignhc.com.au. The clinic is located at 1/49 Station Rd, Indooroopilly QLD 4068, and is open for consultations and appointments.
Align HC
+61 7 2103 3978
hello@alignhc.com.au
