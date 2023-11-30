Biz2Credit Panel with Congressmen Marc Molinaro and Greg Landsman Will Examine Small Business Issues on Dec. 6

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biz2Credit will host an online forum on Wednesday, Dec. 6 , at 11:00 a.m. (EST) / 8:00 a.m. (PST) featuring Congressmen Marc Molinaro and Greg Landsman to give insights on the top small business industries in 2023.



This Special Event will coincide with the upcoming Biz2Credit 2023 Top Small Business Industries Report and give business owners a chance to hear from Congressmen Marc Molinaro (R, NY-19) and Greg Landsman (D, OH-01), both members of the House Small Business Committee. The discussion will be moderated by Biz2Credit co-founder Ramit Arora, and will examine the current state of small businesses in the U.S. To register for this free event on Wednesday, Dec. 6 , click here.

“We are honored to have two members of the House Small Business Committee give their insights into what Washington is doing to help small businesses survive and thrive during these challenging times,” said Ramit Arora, president of Biz2Credit.

With over 33 million small businesses in the U.S. across a wide variety of industries, policymakers have made expanding small business access to capital a priority. Biz2Credit’s 2023 Top Small Business Industries Report ( release date : Dec. 5, 2023) provides insights into which sectors have seen funding approval rates rise and decrease, revenues increase, and other key results surrounding small businesses today.

Congressman Molinaro is focused on empowering business owners and removing government burdens, like high taxes and finding ways to combat inflation. Molinaro created the Providing Opportunities to Show Transparency via Information Technology (POST IT) Act, intended to help small businesses understand and comply with complex federal regulations in a simplified way.

“Upstate New York small businesses are some of the most creative and scrappy in the country. And they have to be. In New York, overburdensome regulations, high taxes, and the labor shortage make it extremely difficult for small businesses to survive,” said Congressman Molinaro. “It shouldn’t have to be this way.”

Congressman Landsman advocates for children and families, especially those most marginalized. He recently co-authored the bipartisan Child Care Small Business Insight and Improvement Act that would increase government funding for child care small businesses that are faced with financial challenges.

“We’re so grateful for our small businesses that keep the economy going,” said Congressman Landsman. “We’re building strong coalitions to help them overcome challenges and take advantage of opportunities. It’s a big priority for us to help our small business owners get things done.”

