Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,515 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,120 in the last 365 days.

Is cash no longer king?

Cash in days gone by, was certainly king. These days, not so much. More and more places in Hà Nội are going cashless, with customers paying via their smartphones. Businesses of all sizes say this is a good thing. But what do you think? Do you still carry cash or pay at the touch of a button?

You just read:

Is cash no longer king?

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more