Is cash no longer king?

Cash in days gone by, was certainly king. These days, not so much. More and more places in Hà Nội are going cashless, with customers paying via their smartphones. Businesses of all sizes say this is a good thing. But what do you think? Do you still carry cash or pay at the touch of a button?
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.