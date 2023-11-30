Prudential Vietnam launches digital insurance products with VNĐ2,000 premium

VIETNAM, November 30 -

HCM CITY — Prudential Vietnam Insurance Co., Ltd continues to expand its digital insurance product portfolio with PRU-Dynamic with a completely new model: "Insurance dollar store," which helps customers choose personalized protection plans that suit their needs.

According to the “Empowering Aspirations: Financial Preparedness in Asia” survey done by Prudential in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand, 64 per cent of people are worried about how they will provide for their future if something bad happens, with more than 60 per cent putting away substantial amounts of money for health- and income-related emergencies.

The percentages of people putting money aside are 74 per cent by generation Y and 49 per cent by generation Z.

As a result, the younger generations are well prepared for potential risks and unexpected events.

Understanding the protection that customers need for their life’s uncertainties planning and preparation, Prudential has introduced the online PRU-DYNAMIC product on the "Insurance dollar store", a unique model that appears in the insurance market for the first time.

Trần Thanh Phong, chief marketing officer of Prudential Vietnam, said: "Launching the branding campaign ‘Khi CẦN mình có nhau,” Prudential Vietnam demonstrates to be the most trusted partner and guardian of each generation in all unexpectable situations.

“To deliver our commitments, we introduce the unique digital ‘insurance dollar store’ with the PRU-DYNAMIC insurance package, which diversifies our product portfolio of protection solutions in an easy-to-access manner.”

The insurance solutions in the “Insurance dollar store” only cost VNĐ2,000 - 5,000 per month, but customers can get insurance benefits from VNĐ10 million (US$413.2) to VNĐ50 million ($2,065).

Prudential will continue to upgrade its diverse and attractive benefit packages, providing customers with the flexibility to select the most suitable protection methods for their individual needs.

PRU-DYNAMIC provides eight insurance packages that allow customers to proactively choose the most suitable protection options in just one policy.

Through offering the package digitally, Prudential can maximise customer personalisation by allowing them to choose their own benefits according to their preferences and needs.

The product is currently available on the ePrudential platform and MED247 application.

Prudential also launched PRU-JOY, a digital insurance solution that offers comprehensive coverage ranging from hospital cash, surgery, and cancer support with a premium of just over VNĐ700 per day and maximum protection benefits for up to 10 years.

The new digital products are designed to alleviate the financial burden of medical examinations and treatments.

In the current healthcare landscape, patients are typically required to cover 40 per cent of these costs, with the balance being addressed by health insurance.

However, treatment costs might rise by 9 per cent in 2024, further emphasising the value and necessity of Prudential’s offering in the ever-changing healthcare environment. — VNS