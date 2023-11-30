Hà Nam awards Taseco Group with investment certificate

VIETNAM, November 30 -

HÀ NỘI The People's Committee of Hà Nam Province awarded a certificate of investment registration to the Đồng Văn III Industrial Zone on Wednesday.

The 223-hectare project, located to the east side of Cầu Giẽ-Ninh Bình Highway, has a total investment capital of VNĐ2.32 trillion (US$956 million) by Taseco Real Estate Investment Joint Stock Company.

Speaking to the press, Chairman of the province's People's Committee Trương Quốc Huy said the project is expected to significantly contribute to Hà Nam's industrial development. He asked local authorities to work alongside the project's investor in settling compensation and land clearance in a timely manner.

The province's departments were tasked with conducting environmental impact assessments, detailed planning, fire prevention, and protecting agricultural land.

He asked the investor to focus on financial resources, human resources, machinery, and equipment to implement the project on schedule, as well as vocational training and job creation for locals.

Phạm Ngọc Thanh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Taseco Group, said the group will make all efforts to to implement the project and commit to complying with legal regulations regarding investment, construction, land, and environmental protection. VNS