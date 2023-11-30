Global Single-Use Bioprocessing Market is Expected to Reach USD 54.18 Bn by 2031, Expanding at 20.5% CAGR (2023-2031)
Global Single-Use Bioprocessing Market (Pre & Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis); New Report by The Niche ResearchWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global single-use bioprocessing market is evolving as a broad spectrum of industries, technologies, and trends focused on transitioning to easy scalability and adaptability, allowing manufacturers to quickly adjust production levels and accommodate changing market demands. Companies like GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA and evolving new players in the market are adapting to the changing demands of the biopharmaceutical industry.
Global Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Introduction
Single-use bioprocessing refers to a set of technologies and practices within the field of biotechnology and biopharmaceuticals where single-use, disposable components are utilized for various stages of the manufacturing process. This approach contrasts with traditional stainless-steel systems, which require thorough cleaning and sterilization between each batch, thus potentially causing downtime and the risk of cross-contamination. Single-use bioprocessing aims to streamline and improve the efficiency, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness of biopharmaceutical manufacturing.
Get Sample Copy of the Report
Impact of Covid-19 on Global Single-Use Bioprocessing Market
The COVID-19 pandemic has boosted need for more adaptable and rapid biomanufacturing technologies. According to a research, single-use bioprocessing currently accounts for more than 85% of pre-commercial production. With continuing Covid-19 vaccine R&D and clinical investigations, the bulk of bioprocessing manufacturing businesses rely on single-use systems to create, manufacture, and deliver mAbs to market more quickly.
As the entire world rushes towards a post-pandemic future, an increase in demand for single-use systems and devices are revolutionising biologics and vaccine manufacturing. During the pandemic, the requirement for fast vaccine manufacturing pushed the trend towards the development of adaptable technology that could be adopted quickly. Following the pandemic, the trend towards the usage of single-use bioprocessing in commercial production has continued and will boost the global single-use bioprocessing market.
Global Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Future
Single-use bioprocessing is the potential future of therapeutic medication biopharmaceutical processing, with significant advantages over reusable stainless-steel and partly disposable systems. By minimising the need for cleaning between batches, the greater use of single-use technology reduces the risk of product cross contamination. These systems, which are made in a cleanroom, double bagged, and then sterilised utilising gamma, EtO, or x-ray sterilisation methods, give a sterile system for each batch while also being incredibly efficient and cost effective. Single-use systems will be employed for commercial manufacturing in the next years, and the market will quickly surpass the R&D/clinical supplies sector bolstering the overall growth of the global single-use bioprocessing market.
Speak to our analyst in case of queries before buying this report
Global Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Snapshot
Market Value in 2022: USD 9.88 Billion
Market Value Forecast 2031: USD 54.18 Billion
Growth Rate: 20.5%
Historical Data : 2015-2021
Base Year : 2022
Forecast Data : 2023-2031
Driver: Rise in demand for minimized risk of cross-contamination of biopharmaceutical products is driving the global single-use bioprocessing market.
Challenges
The initial investment for single-use equipment can be higher compared to traditional stainless-steel systems.
Opportunities
Developing customizable and modular single-use systems will bolster the growth of the global single-use bioprocessing market.
Request for customization to meet your precise research requirements
Global Single-Use Bioprocessing Market: Key Industry Insights & Findings
• The majority of advancement in single-use biomanufacturing, and hence complete adoption, has definitely been upstream. Upstream single-use bioprocessing is experiencing a significant rise in adoption as it has lower initial investment cost, making them attractive, especially for emerging biotech companies with limited resource. Furthermore the increasing diversity of biopharmaceutical products, including monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, gene therapies, and more, requires adaptable manufacturing processes are all contributing to the growth of the global single-use bioprocessing market.
• Single-use biomanufacturing currently account for a significant portion of small- and mid-scale biopharmaceutical production, notably in clinical testing and research and development (R&D). Although single-use biomanufacturing already dominates much of biopharmaceutical R&D and is emerging in clinical-scale segments and dominate biopharmaceutical manufacturing, particularly for monoclonal antibodies (MAbs) that require repeated large doses. According to the survey, until recently, the majority of drug firms 71.2% used SUS in upstream R&D activities, but just 36% of biopharmaceutical companies employed single-use biomanufacturing in commercial manufacturing.
• Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest growing region in the single-use bioprocessing market. Expanding biopharmaceutical industry, increasing demand for innovative manufacturing solutions, and a growing emphasis on flexibility and efficiency are all contributing to significant traction of the single-use bioprocessing market in Asia. The increasing focus on biosimilars and biologics production in Asia has prompted many companies to adopt single-use technologies. These products often require shorter development timelines and flexible manufacturing, making single-use systems an attractive option. Besides companies in Asia are forming collaborations with established global suppliers of single-use bioprocessing equipment to ensure access to cutting-edge technologies which will contribute to the overall growth of the single-use bioprocessing market.
Key Developments in the Global Single-Use Bioprocessing Market
In April 2023, Merck introduced Ultimus Single-Use Process Container Film, which is designed to provide extraordinary durability and leak resistance for single use assemblies used in bioprocessing liquid applications.
In April 2023, Cytiva has introduced X-platform bioreactors to streamline single-use upstream bioprocessing procedures. The X-platform bioreactors, which are initially available in 50 and 200L capacities, come with Figurate automation solution software and may improve process efficiency through ergonomic improvements, increased production capabilities, and streamlined supply chain operations.
In December 2022, Medical Elastomer Development, Inc. has been acquired by Sanisure, an integrated leader in single-use bioprocessing. The purchase will boost supply security and change control by providing fully certified, high-quality bulk tubing to end-users, other OEMs, and channel partner distributors.
Global Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Segmentation
Global Single-Use Bioprocessing Market –Products Outlook
• Disposable bioreactors
• Mixers
• Containers
• Tubing
• Connectors
• Sampling systems
• Purification devices and columns
• Probes/sensors
• Others
Global Single-Use Bioprocessing Market –Workflow Outlook
• Upstream Bioprocessing
• Downstream Bioprocessing
Global Single-Use Bioprocessing Market – Application Outlook
• Monoclonal Antibody Production
• Vaccine Production
• Cell Therapy Manufacturing
• Gene Therapy Manufacturing
• Microbial Fermentation
• Viral Vector Production
• Others
Global Single-Use Bioprocessing Market – End Users Outlook
• Biopharmaceutical Companies
• Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)
• Research and Academic Institutes
• Others
Global Single-Use Bioprocessing Market - Regional Outlook
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
List of Key Players in the Global Single-Use Bioprocessing Market
• AGILITECH
• Avantor, Inc.
• COLDER PRODUCTS COMPANY
• Corning Incorporated
• Cytiva
• Entegris
• Eppendorf SE
• GE Healthcare
• Kuhner AG
• Lonza
• Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.
• Merck KGaA
• PBS Biotech, Inc.
• Sanisure
• Sartorius AG
• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
• Other market participants
Consult with Our Expert:
Jay Reynolds
The Niche Research
Japan (Toll-Free): +81 663-386-8111
South Korea (Toll-Free): +82-808- 703-126
Saudi Arabia (Toll-Free): +966 800-850-1643
United Kingdom: +44 753-710-5080
United States: +1 302-232-5106
Email: askanexpert@thenicheresearch.com
Website: www.thenicheresearch.com
Jay Reynolds
The Niche Research
+1 302-232-5106
email us here