Taxable Retail Market is Estimated to Witness High Growth Owing to Increasing E-Commerce Penetration | Walmart, Amazon
The taxable retail market involves the sale of tangible goods and merchandise to end consumers at the retail level. This includes sales from supermarkets, departmental stores, convenience stores, gas stations, and other brick-and-mortar as well as e-commerce retail channels.
The Taxable Retail Market size is expected to reach US$ 22.97 billion by 2030, from US$ 13.49 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.
Market Dynamics:
The taxable retail market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to increasing e-commerce penetration worldwide. E-commerce has made online shopping more convenient for consumers over the past decade. According to statistics, global e-commerce sales grew by over 27% annually between 2019 to 2022. The ease of online shopping and home delivery options have boosted retail sales considerably. Additionally, improving economic conditions after the pandemic and rising disposable incomes are also fueling higher consumer spending on retail products. These factors are estimated to contribute to the strong anticipated growth of the taxable retail market between 2023 and 2030.
Taxable Retail Market Drivers: Increased consumer spending supported by stable wage rates
One of the main drivers of the taxable retail market has been the stable to increasing wage rates of consumers. Over the past few years, wage rates in developed economies have largely kept pace with or grown higher than inflation. This has enabled consumers to spend more on discretionary retail purchases and supported overall consumer spending. Even during the pandemic, governments ensured adequate income support through subsidies and stimulus packages which maintained consumer purchasing power. As more sectors open up post pandemic and labor markets tighten further, wage rates are likely to keep rising gradually and fuel higher consumer spending on taxable retail goods.
Taxable Retail Market Drivers: Shift towards online and multi-channel retail
The growing popularity of online shopping and e-commerce has been a pivotal driver for the taxable retail market. Customers now have multiple channels like company websites, mobile apps as well as marketplaces to purchase goods instead of just relying on physical stores. This has made retail more convenient and accessible for customers. At the same time, retailers are investing heavily in developing robust online capabilities and integrating online and offline channels. The pandemic accelerated this shift further as more people became familiar with online shopping during lockdowns. Even as physical stores normalize post pandemic, hybrid multi-channel retail is here to stay and will help expand the addressable market for taxable retail goods.
Top Key Players:
Walmart, Amazon, Costco, Target, Best Buy, Home Depot, Kroger, Lowe's, Albertsons, Publix, Walgreens Boots Alliance, CVS Health, 7-Eleven, Rite Aid, Ace Hardware, Menards, Dick's Sporting Goods, L Brands, Nordstrom, Macy's
Detailed Segmentation:
By Product Type
Food & Beverage
Apparel & Footwear
Consumer Electronics
Home Improvement
Personal Care & Beauty
Toys & Games
Others
By Distribution Channel
Hypermarkets & Supermarkets
Convenience Stores
Online
Specialty Stores
Department Stores
Drug Stores/Pharmacies
Others
By Location
Standalone
Malls
Strip Centers
Power Centers
Lifestyle Centers
Factory Outlets
Others
Taxable Retail Market Restrain: Inflationary pressures on consumer budgets
Rising inflation has emerged as a key restrain on the taxable retail market in recent times. High inflation, especially in essential goods, puts pressure on consumer budgets and discretionary spending. With the pandemic and ongoing supply chain issues, costs of various commodities and raw materials have increased substantially over the past year. Many retailers have had to raise prices to maintain margins. If inflation stays high for a prolonged period and wage growth lags, consumers may curb spending on taxable retail products to prioritize necessities. This could negatively impact demand and overall market revenues in the near term. Tapering of inflation will thus be important for sustained market growth.
Taxable Retail Market Opportunity: Growing focus on sustainability and eco-friendly offerings
The increasing spotlight on sustainability issues across industries presents a major opportunity for taxable retailers. Consumers, especially younger generations, are actively seeking environmentally responsible options and are willing to pay premium prices for green products. Retailers can tap into this demand by expanding sustainable private label brands, using eco-friendly materials in packaging and bringing transparency around their green practices. Those who proactively promote renewable energy use, reduce plastic waste and optimize supply chains can gain a competitive advantage. The taxable retail market will grow if companies make conscious efforts to green their operations and product portfolios to attract ethically aware customers. This is a long term opportunity with huge upside potential.
Taxable Retail Market Trends: Increasing influence of social commerce
A salient trend gaining pace in the taxable retail market is the rising relevance of social commerce platforms. Influencers and peer recommendations now play a stronger role in purchasing decisions compared to traditional ads or promotions. Retailers are partnering with popular influencers in their target segments to promote new collections and drive word-of-mouth sales. Customers also increasingly rely on social media platforms to browse products, read reviews and make informed buying choices directly from social feeds. Live streaming and social selling tools are further boosting engagement. Those who can adeptly leverage social commerce avenues will be well-positioned to capture demand from digitally native audiences in the coming years.
Key Questions Addressed in the Market Report:
What is the expected size, share, and CAGR of the Taxable Retail Market over the forecast period?
What are the key trends expected to influence the Taxable Retail Market between 2023 and 2030?
What is the expected demand for various types of products/services in the Taxable Retail Market?
What long-term impact will strategic advancements have on the Taxable Retail Market?
Who are the key players and stakeholders in the Taxable Retail Market?
What are the different segments and sub-segments considered in the Taxable Retail Market research study?
