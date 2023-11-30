EU condemns new wave of persecution against democratic forces in Belarus 

On 29 November, the European Union condemned the latest attacks on representatives of Belarusian democratic forces and their families, “which are yet another deplorable example of the ongoing repressions and misuse of power by Lukashenko and his regime”.

On Tuesday, authorities raided the apartments of key figures of the Belarusian pro-democratic forces and their families, and announced the seizure of properties and other assets.

“The authorities in Minsk unleashed a new wave of persecution against the members of the democratic forces in Belarus. The attacks are aimed at intimidating and eliminating potential political opponents, especially ahead of the parliamentary elections in February next year,” EU High Representative Josep Borrell said in a statement.

Borrell added the EU would continue to support “all those who courageously stand up for an independent and democratic Belarus, and is ready to take further action in response to continued serious human rights violations”.

Borrell also called on the regime to refrain from any further repression and violence directed against the Belarusian people, and to immediately and unconditionally release all political prisoners.

Find out more

Press release