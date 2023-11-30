EU and Armenia explore possibilities to deepen and strengthen bilateral relations

On 27-29 November, a delegation of the European External Action Service (EEAS) and the European Commission visited Armenia to explore the possibilities to deepen and strengthen EU-Armenia relations in all dimensions, including under the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement. Representatives of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the European Investment Bank (EIB) and Frontex joined the visit.

The participants discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation and reforms, particularly in energy, transport, digital technologies, research and innovation, including through investment.

They exchanged on how best to leverage investments to address the immediate needs and enable integration of displaced Karabakh Armenians, as well as to strengthen Armenia’s economic and social resilience in the longer term.

Both the EU and the Armenian side expressed an interest to continue theit cooperation on justice and police reform, to strengthen collaboration on migration and mobility, and to explore options to possibly launch a visa liberalisation dialogue with Armenia.

It was also agreed to explore areas to strengthen cooperation between the EU’s Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex) and Armenia. The EU delegation also noted that the EU would further explore non-lethal support to the Armenian military via the European Peace Facility.

On the occasion of the visit, the EU and Armenia also inaugurated the EU-Armenia Investment Coordination Platform. This platform brings together the EU, the government of Armenia and International Financial Institutions, and will help further step up EU investments in Armenia under the Economic and Investment Plan, which has already mobilised close to €500 million in Armenia. Two new projects were signed during this first ever meeting of the Platform, aimed at improving energy efficiency in kindergartens in cooperation with the EIB, and providing support to Armenian SMEs in cooperation with the EBRD.

Find out more

Press release