A Market on the Rise as Global Demand for Stylish and Functional Bathroom Vanities Expands
As per the market report by RationalStat, global bathroom vanities market is expected to reach US$ 17.9 billion by 2030, with CAGR of more than 5.5%.WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Bathroom Vanities Market is valued at US$ 12.3 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 5.5% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the published market report by RationalStat
Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview
The bathroom vanities market is driven by several key factors that contribute to its growth and demand. The rise in home renovation and remodeling activities is a significant driver for the bathroom vanities market. As homeowners seek to update and modernize their bathrooms, the demand for new and aesthetically pleasing vanities increases.
Further, Bathrooms are no longer seen as purely functional spaces but have become areas for relaxation and self-care. The trend of creating spa-like bathrooms has fueled the demand for luxurious and well-designed bathroom vanities. Moreover, the growth of online retail and e-commerce platforms has made it easier for consumers to access a wide variety of bathroom vanities. The convenience of online shopping, coupled with extensive product choices and competitive pricing, has expanded the market reach and boosted sales.
• According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global bathroom vanities market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including material, size, application, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.
• Market intelligence for the global bathroom vanities market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.
• In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global bathroom vanities market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.
Global Bathroom Vanities Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis
• On the basis of application, the residential segment accounts for the majority of market share as homeowners and renters constantly seek functional and aesthetically pleasing options for their homes.
Report Synopsis
Report Metric Details
Base Year 2023
Forecast Period 2023-2030
Base Year Market Size US$ 12.3 billion
Market Size Forecast US$ 17.9 billion
Growth Rate 5.5%
Key Market Drivers
• Expanding fashion industry
• Rising disposable income
• Rising fashion consciousness
• Introduction of Smart Vanities
• Growing renovation and remodeling activities
Companies Profiled
• American Wood Mark Corporation
• Virtu USA
• Bertch Cabinet, LLC.
• Masco Corporation
• Native Trails, Inc.
• Bath Sense
• Strasser
• Baden Haus S.P.A
• FUAO SANITARYWARE PRIVATE LIMITED
• Master Brand Cabinets Inc
Competition Analysis and Market Structure
Some of the prominent players adopt various strategies to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships and collaborations are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global bathroom vanities market include,
• In November 2023, WillowBath&Vanity, a leading luxury bathroom furnishings company, announced the launch of the "Malibu Collection of Bathroom Vanities."
• In April 2023, Roca acquired US bathroom furniture specialist Madeli. Madeli currently has a turnover of US$ 13 million.
Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global bathroom vanities market growth include American Wood Mark Corporation, Virtu USA, Bertch Cabinet, LLC, Masco Corporation, Native Trails, Inc., Bath Sense, Strasser, Baden Haus S.P.A, FUAO SANITARYWARE PRIVATE LIMITED, and Master Brand Cabinets Inc., among others.
RationalStat has segmented the global bathroom vanities market based on material, size, application, and region
• Global Bathroom Vanities Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Material
o Wood
o Stone
o Ceramic
o Glass
o Metal
o Others
• Global Bathroom Vanities Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Size
o 24-35 inch
o 38-47 inch
o 48-60 inch
• Global Bathroom Vanities Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application
o Residential
o Non-Residential
• Global Bathroom Vanities Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region
o North America Bathroom Vanities Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country
US
Canada
o Latin America Bathroom Vanities Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
o Western Europe Bathroom Vanities Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country
Germany
UK
France
Spain
Italy
Benelux
Nordic
Rest of Western Europe
o Eastern Europe Bathroom Vanities Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country
Russia
Poland
Hungary
Other CIS Countries
Rest of Eastern Europe
o Asia Pacific Bathroom Vanities Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
ASEAN
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Philippines
• Vietnam
• Malaysia
• Rest of ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
o Middle East & Africa Bathroom Vanities Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country
GCC
• Saudi Arabia (KSA)
• United Arab Emirates (UAE)
• Rest of the GCC
South Africa
Nigeria
Turkey
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Key Questions Answered in the Bathroom Vanities Report:
• What will be the market value of the global bathroom vanities market by 2030?
• What is the market size of the global bathroom vanities market?
• What are the market drivers of the global bathroom vanities market?
• What are the key trends in the global bathroom vanities market?
• Which is the leading region in the global bathroom vanities market?
• What are the major companies operating in the global bathroom vanities market?
• What are the market shares by key segments in the global bathroom vanities market?
Research Methodology
RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.
RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:
• Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.
• Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.
• Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.
• Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.
• Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.
