Egg Products Market to Cross US$ 26.94 Billion at 7.5% CAGR by 2033: Fact.MR Analysis

The increasing popularity of convenient and ready-to-eat egg products is a key driver that is helping to shape the industry

Rockville , Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Egg Products Market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 7.5% to arrive at a US value of $26.94 Bn by the end of 2033.

Egg products are processed forms of eggs designed for convenience, safety, and versatility. They save time by eliminating the need for cracking and separating eggs, reduce food safety risks through pasteurization, and often have a longer shelf life, minimizing food waste. Liquid egg products are versatile in various recipes.

Key Segments of Egg Products Industry Research Report

By Product Type By Target Group By Region Frozen Whole Eggs Egg White Egg Yolks

Refrigerated Liquid Whole Eggs Egg White Egg Yolks

Dried Whole Eggs Egg White Egg Yolks

Specialty Egg Products Food Processing Industry Bakery & Confectionery Creamy Sauces Ice Cream & Frozen Desserts Mayonnaise Noodles & Pasta Salad Dressings Others

Food Service Providers

Retail/Household Convenience Stores Discount Stores Grocery Stores Modern Trade Online Retail Specialty Food/Sports Stores Wholesalers Other Sales Channels

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA



They offer portion control benefits and can be crucial for those monitoring their diet. Additionally, for individuals with egg allergies, plant-based alternatives provide options for enjoying egg-like textures and flavors.

The growth of the egg products market is driven by the increasing demand for convenient and ready-to-eat food options, propelling the popularity of processed egg products such as liquid eggs and pre-packaged options. Additionally, the rising awareness of health and wellness, coupled with a growing preference for plant-based alternatives, has led to the development of innovative egg substitutes

Issues related to foodborne illnesses and contamination risk pose challenges, necessitating stringent safety measures in egg processing and handling. Another struggle arises from the increasing awareness of allergen considerations, especially for those with egg allergies. Consumers are seeking alternative products free from egg ingredients.

Key Takeaways:

The United States market is expected to witness a market value of US $ 10.83 Bn by 2033. Surging demand for high protein products is a prime driver for the growth of the egg products market during the forecast period.

The United Kingdom market is predicted to witness a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period (2023-2033).

European countries are expected to witness good growth as lucrative opportunities are available in the market. Shortage of eggs witnessed in the market is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities.

Refrigerated liquid eggs account for the dominant market share and are expected to witness a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period (2023-2033).

The rising demand for convenient and ready-to-eat options, an increased awareness of health and wellness favoring plant-based alternatives, and ongoing innovation in egg substitutes to align with evolving consumer preferences are the key factors shaping the market growth - Says FACTMR Expert

Market Competition

Leading suppliers of premium egg products are strategically broadening their market reach through the introduction of new offerings and other appealing strategies. Key players in the market include Tyson Foods Inc., Daiya Foods Inc., Rembrandt Enterprises Inc., Noble Foods Ltd., Michael Foods Inc., and The Kraft Heinz Company.

In March 2023, Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CP Foods) declared the readiness of its initial export consignment of frozen pasteurized liquid whole eggs from Thailand to Japan, marking itself as the inaugural Thai company to accomplish this milestone. CP Foods further outlined its intentions to extend its presence into additional international markets.

Winning strategies

Strong advice for major players in the egg industry is to concentrate on developing special egg-based ingredients like powders or custom blends. These tailored solutions aim to meet the specific needs of food manufacturers, making the ingredients versatile for various applications.

To capitalize on the demand for high-quality and premium offerings, some companies are differentiating themselves by introducing gourmet or specialty egg products, targeting consumers who seek unique and elevated culinary experiences.

Companies are investing in advanced processing technologies, such as high-pressure processing (HPP) or innovative pasteurization methods, to ensure food safety while preserving the nutritional integrity and quality of their egg products.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) USD 26.94 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 7.5% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 96 Tables No. of Figures 88 Figures



