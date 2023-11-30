Iveco Group joins the United Nations Global Compact

Turin, 30th November 2023. Iveco Group (EXM: MI) announces that its application to join the United Nations Global Compact initiative, the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative, has been approved.

As a Signatory of the UN Global Compact, Iveco Group joins thousands of other companies worldwide that are committed to taking responsible business action to create a sustainable future. This initiative calls on companies to align their operations and strategies with universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. It also encourages action in support of UN goals and issues embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible business practices. It includes more than 18,000 companies and 3,800 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and approximately 80 country and regional networks that drive issues and activities at local level. By joining the UN Global Compact, Iveco Group reaffirms its commitment to sustainable business practices and its dedication to making a positive impact to advance a more sustainable society.

Gerrit Marx, CEO, Iveco Group, commented on the announcement: “Joining the UN Global Compact is a significant step for Iveco Group. It aligns with our purpose of being the home of unique people and brands that power your business and mission to advance a more sustainable society. We are proud to commit to the universal principles of the UN Global Compact and to continuing to contribute actively towards the collective achievement of the Global Goals through our Environmental, Social and Governance efforts within the mobility industry.”

Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) is the home of unique people and brands that power your business and mission to advance a more sustainable society. The eight brands are each a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; IDV, for highly specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; MAGIRUS, the industry-reputed firefighting vehicle and equipment manufacturer; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all. Iveco Group employs more than 35,000 people around the world and has 20 industrial sites and 29 R&D centres. Further information is available on the Company’s website www.ivecogroup.com

