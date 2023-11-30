Green energy forum spotlights student advocate Zhuangyan Shi for his innovative environmental campaigns
EINPresswire.com/ -- Held in Shenzhen from November 26th to 28th, 2023, the International Green Energy & Carbon Neutrality Forum was created with the purpose of gathering individuals with outstanding achievements in the field of sustainable development—frontier scientists, policymakers, and researchers came to the forum to share their works on combating climate change—in panel discussions and conferences over the span of two days. Zhuangyan Shi, who is yet to graduate from high school, however, also participated in the forum to share his vision of a sustainable future.
Zhuangyan Shi is a current senior at Shanghai Starriver Bilingual School. As the youth representative in the Shanghai Sustainability Commission, he recently co-authored a Green Subsidy & Strategy Policy research proposal with two senior researchers from the commission, which was designed to promote the development of green industrial complexes. This proposal was then adopted by the Shanghai Ministry of Energy and Environment.
Zhuangyan has done more than proposing policies. In 2020, Zhuangyan led a student advocacy under the theme of “Promoting Sustainability: It’s Our Turn.” He believes that students have the right to live in a clean environment, and to protect that right, it was his responsibility to act out. “I saw the need for a platform where voices of the next generation could be amplified in discussions on environmental issues,” he said, “'Promoting Sustainability: It’s Our Turn' was born out of this vision.” The campaign focuses on three key areas: raising awareness about environmental issues, promoting sustainable practices among students and their families, and influencing policy change at the municipal level.
The first part included organizing various youth-led activities. Educational workshops were hosted in both schools and community centers to initiate community clean-up drives and tree planting events. These workshops also covered the methods to composting, organic gardening, and DIY solar panel construction. Numerous youths in the city responded to the call, taking up shovels and planting seeds themselves over the span of months. These activities were designed to instill a sense of responsibility and connection to the environment among the participants, and Zhuangyan believes that such hands-on experiences are crucial in fostering a lifelong commitment to environmental stewardship.
The second part was done through the development of an eco-ambassador program in schools across Shanghai. This program trained students to lead environmental projects in their communities, effectively creating a network of young environmental leaders. These ambassadors are in charge of encouraging peers to adopt eco-friendly practices, such as adhering, in their daily lives, to the Waste Sorting Act passed two years ago.
The last part of the campaign also made strides in influencing local environmental policies. Outside of his involvement in the Sustainability Commission, Zhuangyan and his peers conducted field research of sewages released into the Suzhou and Huangpu River, then submitted six micro-climate protection policy recommendations to the local departments. Their proposals, which included measures to reduce plastic waste and promote the use of renewable paper bags, received positive applause from those departments.
Zhuangyan’s belief in the power of youth advocacy has shown that when young people are given the opportunity and support, they can be powerful agents of change, especially in the fight to preserve our planet.
Website: https://www.silccforum.com
Xixi Wang
Xixi Wang
