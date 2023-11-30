Growing Interest in Fresh and Secure Laboratory Processes Propels Global Laboratory Filter Paper Market | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The global laboratory filter paper market is projected to reach 437.0 million by 2034 from US$ 309.8 million in 2024, at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2024 to 2034.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The laboratory filter paper market is anticipated to expand from US$ 309.8 million in 2024 to US$ 437.0 million by 2034. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% through 2034. The primary drivers of this market’s growth are:



the necessity of membrane filtration technology

the rising end-user segments’ demand for high-purity

the emphasis on creating large-molecule biopharmaceuticals

the increasing R&D expenditures in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical sectors

Nonetheless, it is projected that the high cost of systems will partially impede the growth of the lab filtration market throughout the forecast period.

The primary drivers of market expansion are the rising demand for filters with higher levels of efficiency and the expanding use of filtering technologies in the food and beverage, biopharmaceutical, and pharmaceutical industries. Filtration devices come with functions such as membrane filtration, oil and gas filtration, air filtration, sterilized filtration, and bioburden reduction. Producers are creating large-scale volume filtering systems for the biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical industries.

Laboratory filtration finds application in the following domains: research laboratories, microbiological analysis, virus eradication, and water purification treatment facilities. Throughout the projection period, growth is anticipated to be driven by the development of sophisticated filtering technologies for ultra-purification, rising analytical instrument utilization, and increasing demand for high throughput filtration products during the downstream process.

Lab equipment suppliers offer affordable, high-quality products despite rising consumer demands for more sophisticated equipment. As a result, producers need help to pass on research and development and other manufacturing costs to end consumers, leading to lower profit margins.

Biopharmaceutical firms produce medicines and components. Filters are used to prevent contamination and remove organisms during production. Sterilization and bioburden reduction filters are popular in laboratories. It controls bacteria and other microorganisms in the production process.

“The laboratory filter paper market is expected to experience significant growth over the coming years due to increasing demand from various industries and advancements in filter paper manufacturing technologies,” – says Senior Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Laboratory Filter Paper Market

The global laboratory filter paper market is estimated to register a CAGR of 3.50% and reach a valuation of US$ 437.0 million by 2034.

The market captured a CAGR of 2.60% during the historical period from 2019 to 2023.

India is anticipated to dominate the global market by registering a CAGR of 6.20% during the forecast period.

China is expected to record a CAGR of 5.80% over the forecast period.

Japan is anticipated to secure a CAGR of 5.10% during the forecast period.



Key Strategies

With the increasing focus of key players on expanding their laboratory filtration portfolio through acquisitions and collaborations with companies, the competition in the global laboratory filter paper market is expected to intensify in the coming years. The market presents numerous opportunities for new players and established market leaders to invest in research and development activities, innovate new products, and expand their customer base. As a result, the market is poised for significant growth in the foreseeable future.

Key Companies in the Laboratory Filter Paper Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Ahlstrom-Munksjo PAPCEL, a.s. Azumi Filter Paper Co Ltd Hawach Scientific Co., Ltd KONOS GmbH Hollingsworth & Vose Merck KGaA SP Bel-Art Shanghai Mingguan Purification Materials Ltd Animo B.V Polymer Papers Limited Dongguan Huachen Filter Material Limited Innova Corporate General Filtration Twin Rivers Paper Company Turanlar Group Alfa Industries

Recent Developments in the Laboratory Filter Paper Market

In November 2023, chemists at the University of Chicago made a significant drug discovery chemistry breakthrough. The team replaced carbon with nitrogen using lab filter papers and two distinct methods of drug filtration.

In November 2023, ErtelAlsop created a recipe for depth filter capsules. In the lab, these capsules can be used to make filtration apparatus.

In October 2023, Sartorius introduced Grade 175 filter paper for analytical uses. It features excellent particle retention, a quick flow rate, and premium cellulose fibers for clarifying liquids and filtering tiny precipitates.



Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Quantitative Filter Paper

Qualitative Filter Paper

By Pulp Type:

Hardwood

Softwood

By Sales Channel:

Online

Offline

By End Use:

Research and Academic Institutions

Healthcare and Clinical Laboratories

Food and Beverage Industry

Chemical and Petrochemical Industries

Water Treatment Facilities

Mining and Metallurgy

Other Industrial



By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East & Africa



Author

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

Ismail is a regular at industry conferences and expos and has been widely covered in electronic and print media. He is a Speaker at our upcoming Talk show - Rise of the Intelligent Packaging. Ismail has been quoted in leading publications, including the European Pharmaceutical Review and the European Adhesive Tape Association.

