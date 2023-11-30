Online Tutoring Market Accelerates at 12.7% CAGR to Hit US$ 27.63 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Increasing Integration of Advanced Technologies in Online Tutoring Platforms for Immersive Learning

Rockville , Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, in its newly published industry research report, reveals that the global Online Tutoring Market is pegged at US$ 8.36 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 27.63 billion by the end of 2034.

Rising popularity of online tutoring is attributed to its personalized learning experiences, which are customized according to student’s learning styles and requirements. Several innovations, including artificial intelligence, virtual/augmented reality, machine learning, and adaptive learning platforms, are predicted to enhance the learning experience for students, making it more effective and engaging.

Key Segments of Online Tutoring Industry Research Report

By Type By Purpose By Duration By End Use By Region Structured

On-demand Academic Support

Subject Tutoring

Special Needs Tutoring Short Term

Long Term K-12

Higher Education North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA



Flexibility of online tutoring in providing access to different subjects and breaking geographical barriers is estimated to offer convenience to learners. More students are seeking international education and qualifications, thereby adopting online tutoring as a convenient way to access personalized test preparation, language learning, and courses. Widespread acceptance of the remote work and learning culture is predicted to contribute to the adoption of online tutoring as a legitimate form of education, thus contributing to market growth opportunities.

Key Takeaway from Market Study

The global online tutoring market is estimated at US$ 8.36 billion in 2024.

Global revenue from online tutoring is forecasted to reach US$ 27.63 billion by the end of 2034.

The market is predicted to expand at a stellar 12.7% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

East Asia is projected to hold 36.8% share of global market revenue by 2034.

Demand for online tutoring in Japan is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 12.7% and reach a market value of US$ 2.65 billion by 2034-end.

Demand for remote learning solutions in the United States is predicted to increase at a 12.2% CAGR and reach a value of US$ 4.98 billion by 2034-end.

“Rising adoption of AI & digitalization in the education sector and growing focus on the adoption of advanced technologies for a comprehensive learning experience are fueling demand for online tutoring,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Emphasis on K-12 Model for Micro-Learning and Personalized Learning

The K-12 segment held a 52% share of the global market revenue in 2023. This learning model offers micro-learning opportunities to break down several crucial concepts into easily understandable portions using several formats, including infographics, video, audio, and text. Compared to conventional teaching-learning practices, these advanced remote learning tools are attracting a larger student base.

Leading Market Players

Vedantu, BYJU’s, iTutorGroup, Beijing Magic Ears Technology Co., Ltd., Ambow Education, Club Z Inc., Chegg Inc., ArborBridge, Varsity Tutors, and Qkids Teacher are leading online tutoring solution providers.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) USD 27.63 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 12.7% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 219 Figures



The academic support segment is forecasted to occupy 52.4% of global market revenue by 2034. More students are seeking extra tutoring for multiple reasons. They either aim to perform well in their exams, achieving high scores or aspire to grasp challenging subjects within their academic curriculum.

For instance:

In November 2018, Cambridge Assessment International Education published the Global Education Census Report 2018. According to the report, mathematics was reported as the most common subject for which students were opting for tuition services, followed by physics.

Short-term online tutoring services are predicted to hold 70.4% share of the global market by 2034. A rapid increase in the demand for short-term online tutoring is attributed to the growing inclination toward short-term diploma courses. These courses are specifically designed to match industry-specific requirements for career advancement or salary boosts. Several players are introducing courses to match consumers’ increasing need for tutoring services.

For instance:

UpGrad, in January 2022, entered into a partnership with Fullstack Academy and Caltech University for the launch of two short-term programs in cybersecurity and data analytics.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the online tutoring market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (structured, on-demand), purpose (academic support, subject tutoring, special needs tutoring), duration (short-term, long-term), and end use (K-12, higher education), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

