Message for U.S. Citizens: Update on U.S. Citizen Services  – November 28, 2023

November 28, 2023

Subject: Message for U.S. Citizens: Update on U.S. Citizen Services

Since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, we have provided assistance to many U.S. citizens who sought to leave Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza, including those who needed urgent passport assistance. While new routine appointments were not released in the first few weeks following October 7, we have resumed releasing regular passport and CRBA appointments and emergency CRBA appointments at both U.S. Embassy Jerusalem and Branch Office Tel Aviv.

Emergency Passports – no appointment needed!

Since October 7, we have offered daily walk-in times to get an emergency passport without an appointment. We plan to continue this service Monday-Friday, except holidays, from 8am to 8:30am for those who have immediate travel to the United States planned and need to apply in-person for an emergency, limited-validity passport using a D-11 application. No appointment is necessary. Eligible U.S. citizens who bring their completed passport application and photos to Embassy Jerusalem or Embassy Branch Office Tel Aviv during that time will get an emergency passport with a purple cover, valid for less than one year. Emergency passports are not valid for ten years and individuals who receive emergency passports must apply to exchange them for full validity ten-year passports within one year. There will be no exceptions; no full-validity ten-year passports will be issued via this walk-in service. Emergency passports will be available for pick up the same day at noon. It is important to note that newborns cannot receive a Consular Report of Birth Abroad via this walk-in service; they will only receive the emergency passport.

If your current passport is valid for 10 years (and is still valid or expired less than five years ago), you are not eligible for an in-person appointment or the walk-in service for an emergency passport. The fastest way to seek an emergency passport is to drop your complete DS-82 application in the drop box (https://il.usembassy.gov/u-s-citizen-services/passport-services/american-citizen-services-drop-box/) at Embassy Jerusalem or Embassy Branch Office Tel Aviv. At the drop box, you will find a cover sheet where you can mark that you have urgent travel. We will contact you when your emergency passport is ready for pick up.

All other services are by appointment – Use our free system!

We have resumed releasing passport, CRBA, and notary appointments in our appointment system on a regular basis. Please do not pay any sums of money to third parties – our appointments are and have always been free ( repeat, free ). There are no vendors associated with the U.S. Embassy, and you do not need them to make appointments or fill out forms. We urge you to make appointments yourself.

Appointments for passports, Consular Reports of Birth Abroad (CRBAs), and notarial services are released every Wednesday at 3:00 PM for the following week. The appointment system can be accessed here or by using the QR code below. When you make an appointment, you will receive an email that your appointment has been scheduled. Inside that email is a link to confirm the appointment. You must confirm your appointment the same day the appointment is made, or it will be canceled the following workday.

As a reminder, we make the following categories of appointments available:

“Jerusalem/Tel Aviv – Passport Renewal (FS-11)” – these are for U.S. passport applicants using the DS-11 application (first time passports for those already documented as U.S. citizens, minor passport renewals, and first-time adult passports);

“Jerusalem/Tel Aviv – First-Time Applicants” – these are for individuals applying for a first-time U.S. passport and a Consular Report of Birth Abroad. These are not for those who already have a Certificate of Citizenship or Certificate of Naturalization;

a Consular Report of Birth Abroad. These are not for those who already have a Certificate of Citizenship or Certificate of Naturalization; “Jerusalem/Tel Aviv – Emergency Passport for First-Time Applicants” – these are for individuals who need an emergency passport as a first-time passport AND a Consular Report of Birth Abroad;

“Jerusalem/Tel Aviv – Notarial” – these are for individuals needing a notarial service; and

“Haifa – Passport Renewal (DS-11)” – these are for passport applicants using the DS-11 (first time passports for those already documented as U.S. citizens, minor passport renewals, and first-time adult passports) when Embassy Branch Office Tel Aviv provides onsite ACS services in Haifa.

When making passport or CRBA appointments, you will need to provide contact information. For adult applicants the primary contact person and the applicant are the same; for minor passport applicants, the primary contact is one of the parents. For notarial appointments, you can also add the names of up to two accompanying witnesses.

Please do not make appointments if you are renewing an adult passport using the DS-82 or replacing an emergency passport within one year of its issuance using the DS-5504. For these services, you must renew by mail or via the drop box.

Strollers Are Temporarily Prohibited

We regret any inconvenience, but due to space constraints, beginning on December 4, 2023, strollers will no longer be allowed inside the waiting rooms at Embassy Tel Aviv or Embassy Branch Office Tel Aviv. At Embassy Jerusalem, you may leave your stroller in the courtyard. In Tel Aviv, strollers cannot be left unattended outside the building; they must be left at home, in a vehicle, or at one of the businesses around the Branch Office. We apologize for the inconvenience. Car seats are permitted inside both locations.

Filing for CRBAs Electronically

Don’t forget! You can now apply for a Consular Report of a Birth Abroad (CRBA) electronically at Embassy Jerusalem and Embassy Branch Office Tel Aviv! This online service allows U.S. citizen parents to complete a CRBA application online, upload all required documents, and submit payment prior to the in-person interview. We encourage all U.S. citizens to submit their CRBA applications online. To learn more, please visit https://il.usembassy.gov/u-s-citizen-services/child-family-matters/birth/.

Adult Passport Renewals (DS-82) and Replacement of Limited-Validity Passports (DS-5504) Can ONLY Be Accepted by Mail or by Drop Box

We cannot accept appointments for U.S. citizens who qualify to renew their passport by mail or drop box and will not allow these applicants to enter our offices to submit their applications. Instead, we ask that they submit by mail or drop box. The drop box is available in each location from 8AM-1PM. Please do not make passport appointments if you are submitting a DS-82 or DS-5504; appointments are reserved for those who must have an in-person interview.

Please Continue to Use the ACS Online Inquiry System

We cannot respond to non-emergency issues by phone or email. This includes requests for routine and urgent passport and CRBA appointments. You will find the answers to most of your questions on our website. If your question is not answered on our website, please use our online inquiry system. All emails about routine issues received (including appointment requests) are being redirected to the online inquiry system by an autoreply.

Note for Dual U.S.-Israeli Citizens: Israel May Be in the Visa Waiver Program, But You Can’t Use Your Israeli Passport to Travel to the United States

U.S. law requires U.S. citizens (including dual nationals) to enter and depart the United States on their U.S. passport. Therefore, while Israeli citizens can now submit applications in the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) for visa-free, short-term travel to the United States for business or tourism for 90 days or less, dual U.S.-Israeli citizens cannot use ESTA to travel to the United States on their Israeli passports.

U.S. Citizens on the Palestinian population registry in the West Bank: We Will Be Coming Regularly to Provide Passport and CRBA Services (Sign Up at Link Below)

Since October 7, the Israeli government has prohibited the entry from the West Bank into Israel of any Palestinian Authority ID/passport holders, regardless of any other nationality they may hold, including U.S. citizenship. There have been limited exceptions, including the ability to apply for a permit from the Israeli authorities for humanitarian/emergency medical reasons. U.S. citizens with PA IDs/passports cannot request to enter Israel visa-free for short term visits up to 90 days for business, tourism, or transit at this time. Any unexpired B2 permits issued prior to October 7 are no longer valid.

This means that U.S. citizens with PA IDs/passports who reside in the West Bank are not currently able to reach U.S. Embassy Jerusalem or Embassy Branch Office Tel Aviv for in-person passport or CRBA assistance. The Embassy will be providing regular outreach to the West Bank for U.S. citizens who are unable to get to Jerusalem or Tel Aviv. Please fill out the online form (https://forms.office.com/g/XJLxMjJi5S) to request an appointment during one of our upcoming outreach visits to the West Bank. Filling out this form does not confirm your appointment; eligible applicants will receive an email with a confirmation of services to be provided.

Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP)

STEP is a free service that provides U.S. citizens traveling and living abroad with critical safety information by email. Enroll in STEP by clicking here or using the QR code below so you can receive important updates from the U.S. Embassy. It also helps us contact you in an emergency while you are here.

Actions to Take:

Assistance:

U.S. Embassy Jerusalem

14 David Flusser St.

Jerusalem

Online ACS Inquiry System: click here

Phone: +972-2-630-4000

Website: https://il.usembassy.gov/

U.S. Embassy Branch Office Tel Aviv

71 HaYarkon St.

Tel Aviv

Routine: click here

Online ACS Inquiry System: click here

Phone: +972-3-519-7575

Website: https://il.usembassy.gov/

By U.S. Mission Israel | 30 November, 2023 | Topics: Alert