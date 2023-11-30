Advanced Health Intelligence to Launch Medically Approved Mobile Phone-Based Atrial Fibrillation Assessment Q2 2024

The application has medical approval in Australia, USA, Singapore, EU, UK, UAE and Saudi Arabia for near clinical and extends on existing biometric scans

Advanced Health Intelligence (NASDAQ:AHI)

SOUTH PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Highlights

• AHI has signed a binding agreement with Qompium NV, providing access to the Atrial Fibrillation Software.

• AHI will expand Biometric Health Assessment (BHA) with a mobile service for detecting atrial fibrillation and heart rhythm abnormality.

• Up to 40% of atrial fibrillation (AF) patients are asymptomatic.

• AHI will launch a Mobile Phone-Based AF-Scan for Atrial Fibrillation Assessment.

• The application has medical approval in Australia, USA, Singapore, EU, UK, UAE and Saudi Arabia for near clinical.

• The global prevalence of atrial fibrillation (AF) is approximately 60 million cases.

• AF increases the risk of stroke five-fold.

• AF is a prevalent arrhythmia affecting as many as 1 in 4 people over 40.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd (ASX: AHI) (NASDAQ: AHI) (“AHI” or the “Company”) would like to inform shareholders that the Company will be expanding the current biometric assessment suite with on-mobile device Atrial Fibrillation (AF) service in quarter 2 of 2024 after signing a binding agreement with Qompium NV.

AHI is thrilled to be expanding the biometric capabilities the company is bringing to the global healthcare system with the introduction of AF-Scan. This ground-breaking mobile phone-based solution is set to revolutionise the detection and management of Atrial Fibrillation (AF). This innovative technology is poised to offer unprecedented accessibility and convenience, opening new possibilities in AF monitoring for global populations and will emerge as a critical tool for individuals, healthcare professionals, and public health initiatives.

The technology has received medical approval in multiple jurisdictions, signifying its commitment to providing safe and effective healthcare solutions. The following regulatory authorities have granted their approval:

• Australia: TGA (Therapeutic Goods Administration ARTG ID -336797))

• European Union: CE Class IIa certification

• Singapore: HSA (Health Sciences Authority)

• United Arab Emirates: MOHAP (Ministry of Health and Prevention)

• United Kingdom: MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency)

• United States: FDA (Food and Drug Administration) 510(k)

• Saudi Arabia: SFDA (Saudi Food and Drug Authority)

These approvals underscore the dedication to meeting rigorous medical standards and ensuring the highest level of safety and effectiveness in healthcare technology. We are excited to continue providing innovative solutions to improve healthcare outcomes for individuals worldwide.

Atrial Fibrillation (AF) is a prevalent cardiac condition with a substantial impact on public health. With a lifetime risk of 1 in 4 individuals aged 40 and over, it affects a significant portion of the population, with a higher prevalence in males. The current estimated prevalence of AF is between 2% and 4%, which is expected to rise significantly due to increasing longevity and efforts to detect undiagnosed cases. While advancing age is a prominent risk factor, the burden of other comorbidities such as hypertension, diabetes, heart failure, coronary artery disease, chronic kidney disease, obesity, and obstructive sleep apnea also plays a crucial role in AF development and progressionv.

The global atrial fibrillation market size is expected to reach USD 48.01 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.1%, according to the report published by Research and Markets.

Full release: https://www.asx.com.au/markets/company/AHI

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains information or statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking information may include, without limitation, statements regarding the operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, performance, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, milestones, strategies, and outlook of Advance Health Intelligence, and includes statements about, among other things, future developments and the future operations, strengths, and strategies of Advance Health Intelligence. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results.

The forward-looking statements made, or perceived to be made, in this news release are based on management's assumptions and analysis and other factors that may be drawn upon by management to form conclusions and make forecasts or projections, including management's experience and assessments of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Although management believes that these assumptions, analysis, and assessments are reasonable at the time the statements contained in this news release are made, actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Examples of risks and factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from forward-looking statements may include: the timing and unpredictability of regulatory actions; regulatory, legislative, legal or other developments with respect to its operations or business; limited marketing and sales capabilities; early stage of the industry and product development; limited products; reliance on third parties; unfavourable publicity or consumer perception; general economic conditions and financial markets; the impact of increasing competition; the loss of key management personnel; capital requirements and liquidity; access to capital; the timing and amount of capital expenditures; the impact of COVID-19; shifts in the demand for Advanced Health Intelligence's products and the size of the market; patent law reform; patent litigation and intellectual property; conflicts of interest; and general market and economic conditions.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Advance Health Intelligence as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. Advance Health Intelligence undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.