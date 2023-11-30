Submit Release
Statement of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on the resumption of peace talks and grant of amnesty to rebels

November 30, 2023

The agreement to resume the suspended peace talks between the Philippine government and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) is a major stride towards progress. The signing of a joint communique demonstrates the readiness of both parties to exchange ideas and reach a consensus, disregarding their disparities for the betterment of our country.

This is a positive development in finding a peaceful resolution to the decades-long armed conflict, especially with President Marcos Jr.'s move to grant amnesty to rebels.

The road to lasting peace is undoubtedly challenging, but the resumption of talks opens avenues for mutual understanding, compromise, and, ultimately, resolving long-standing issues.

We will closely monitor the peace negotiations to ensure that any agreement reached reflects the principles of justice, inclusivity, and reconciliation, and upholds the interests of the Filipino people.

