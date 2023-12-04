Rising Star Carissa Summer Rose Signs with Starpower Management

Image: Carissa Summer Rose. Photo credit: Perla Diaz.

Carissa Summer Rose has signed with Starpower Management in all areas. She will be recording later this month with top producer / musician Julian Shah-Tayler.

Carissa Summer Rose blends elements of dark pop, powerfully her own. Fans of Lana Del Rey and Adele should appreciate her deeply confessional lyrics backed with a beautiful, new voice in music.” — Hollywood Sentinel

MALIBU, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carissa Summer Rose, the 22-year-old singer-songwriter known for her dynamic voice and empowering songwriting, has signed with the elite firm, Starpower Management. This strategic alliance marks a pivotal milestone in Carissa Summer Rose's career, propelling her trajectory within the music industry to new heights.Emerging from her roots in Boston, Massachusetts, Carissa Summer Rose embarked on a passionate musical journey that brought her to Los Angeles at the age of 17. Her unwavering commitment to her craft saw her flourish as she honed her skills at the Los Angeles College of Music, diligently expanded her network, and graced the stages of revered venues across Hollywood.Musical StyleCarissa Summer Rose’s exceptional musical style effortlessly weaves together elements of pop, rock, R&B, punk, and an array of influences, resonating deeply with audiences seeking emotionally charged compositions. Speaking about her creative process, Carissa Summer Rose shares, "Each genre represents different facets of my personality and emotions, allowing me to seamlessly blend them into my music."More than a musician, Carissa Summer Rose stands as an activist and lyrical storyteller, advocating themes of self-love, female empowerment, equality, and inner resilience. Her commitment extends beyond her artistic endeavors, aiming to inspire audiences while championing increased inclusivity and fairness within the music industry.Earlier WorkBuilding on the success of her debut album, "It Started in the City of Roses," which received critical acclaim, Carissa Summer Rose's recent single, "Blacktop," has resonated profoundly with fans, amassing significant popularity. Her earlier single “Hopeless,” along with its accompanying music video exuding a heartbreaking love, has garnered massive praise from fans online.New AlbumCarissa Summer Rose is actively involved in crafting her highly anticipated sophomore album, promising an evolution that mirrors her personal growth and artistic maturity. Addressing mature themes such as feminism and self-empowerment, her upcoming release is poised to resonate deeply with audiences seeking authenticity and empowerment. "I view my music as chapters of my life's journey," Carissa Summer Rose explains, highlighting her progression from overcoming personal challenges in her debut to championing women's strength and capability in her forthcoming album.Bruce Edwin, CEO of Starpower Management states, "Carissa Summer Rose has an exquisite voice with a uniquely original vocal technique. She is an outstanding songwriter and a lovely person. She possesses all the essential elements for success that are nearly impossible to find in one artist. I am very excited to help in her journey to the next level.” Carissa Summer Rose's partnership with Starpower Management marks a significant milestone in her burgeoning career. With her sophomore album on the horizon, Carissa is set to rapidly ascend further, continuing to inspire and empower audiences worldwide through her music.About The Production Team: Julian Shah-TaylerCarissa Summer Rose’s first collaborator through Starpower Management is Julian Shah-Tayler, who she will begin working with this month. A critically acclaimed producer and musician hailing from London, England, Julian Shah-Tayler has recently worked with legendary band members from David Bowie, Bauhaus / Love and Rockets, Morrissey, and Devo among others. He is best known for his work on the "Maleficent" trailer with Lana Del Rey, starring Angelina Jolie.About Starpower ManagementStarpower Management represents among the top in entertainment, commanding some of the biggest deals across music, film, fashion, fine art, and beyond. As the firm behind Michael Jackson's legendary guitarist David Williams, and over $10 billion worth of A-list deals, Starpower Management is known as one of the elite “influencer of the influencers.” From guiding Grammy winners and members of a U.S. Presidential family, to managing multi-million-dollar acquisitions of fine art, Starpower Management’s leadership of artists and business reaches worldwide.About Carissa Summer RoseCarissa Summer Rose captivates audiences with her experimental yet accessible brand of pop music that bravely explores the landscape of the heart. Though only 22, this rising star sings with a wisdom and authenticity far beyond her years, echoing icons like Amy Winehouse and Lana Del Rey. Raised between Boston and LA, Carissa's soaring vocals and razor-sharp lyrics paint poetic portraits of love, loss, and the bittersweet journey of the soul. With her effortless stage presence that already enchants audiences, Carissa Summer Rose's talent and fearless authenticity signal a legendary future ahead.

Carissa Summer Rose: Official music video for the song "Hopeless."