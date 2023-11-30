Heart Health Supplement Market Rising at 9.9% CAGR to Reach US$ 27.9 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR Study

Popularity of Heart Health Supplements Rising with Growing Emphasis on Cardiovascular Well-Being Worldwide

Rockville , Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Heart Health Supplement Market is estimated at US$ 10.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 27.9 billion by the end of 2034, reveals a new report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

The market is a dynamic and evolving space within the broader field of dietary supplements and reflects the increasing global emphasis on cardiovascular well-being. The growing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders is posing significant health challenges worldwide, emphasizing consumers to actively focus on preventive measures, driving the sales of heart health supplements.

More consumers are showing a notable preference for heart health supplements with natural and plant-based ingredients. This trend aligns with a broader movement towards clean-label products, emphasizing the importance of naturally derived components in formulations.

Ongoing advancements in supplement formulations such as the incorporation of novel ingredients, targeted delivery systems, and combinations designed for comprehensive heart health support are predicted to boost the heart health supplement market growth in the coming 10 years.

Increasing aging population globally is also contributing to a high demand for heart health supplements. Products tailored for seniors, addressing age-related cardiovascular concerns, are further gaining traction.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market for heart health supplements is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2024 to 2034.

The United States market is forecasted to reach US$ 4.87 billion by 2034-end.

Germany is witnessing growing preference for natural and organic heart health supplements.

Sales of heart health supplements in Japan are predicted to rise at a CAGR of 10.1% through 2034.

“Leading heart health supplement manufacturers are leveraging marketing strategies such as social media, influencers, and e-commerce platforms to enhance their product visibility and accessibility,” says a Fact.MR report.

Winning Strategy

Established heart health supplement companies with diverse product portfolios, strong brand presence, and extensive distribution networks are holding dominating market positions. They often focus on innovations and strategic partnerships to increase their market reach and profit shares. New entrants are majorly focusing on unique formulations, targeted marketing, and digital strategies to stand out in the market.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) USD 27.9 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 9.9% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 219 Figures



Germany's robust pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industry plays a significant role in elevating the consumption of heart health supplements in the country. Emphasis on research and development and a commitment to quality are fostering the production of high-quality cardio health supplements.

Increasing awareness of cardiovascular health and preventive measures is propelling the heart health supplement market in the United States. American consumers are actively seeking products that contribute to overall heart well-being, reflecting a broader trend toward health-conscious living.

In the United States, there is a notable development of scientifically supported formulations catering to a consumer base in search of evidence-based solutions for heart health.

Japan's aging demographic is a key driver of heart health supplement sales, particularly among seniors more susceptible to cardiovascular disorders. This demographic shift emphasizes the demand for effective healthcare products like cardiovascular health supplements. The integration of traditional herbal medicine practices further fuels market growth, as supplements featuring herbal ingredients align with traditional wellness approaches, contributing to their sales expansion.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global heart health supplement market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on type (natural, synthetic), sales channel (online, offline), form (powder, liquid, tablets, softgels & pills, others), and ingredient (vitamins & minerals, herbs & botanicals, omega fatty acids, others), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

