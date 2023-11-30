Further Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hi-View Resources Inc. (‘Hi-View' or the ‘Company’) (CSE: HVW; OTCQB: HVWRF; FSE: B63) reports that it is continuing to streamline the Company’s operations to better weather these difficult times.



The Company has agreed to terminate several consulting, management and related agreements and settle the related debt and certain other debt by way of issuance of 856,250 common shares of Hi-View at $0.05 each, for an aggregate of $42,812.50 settled. All shares issued by the Company will be subject to a four-month and one-day hold period and remain subject to CSE acceptance. No new control person of the Company will be created pursuant to the shares for debt transactions.

Hi-View announces that Mr. Alex Horsley has resigned as an officer and director in order to focus on his other business commitments.

APEX Geoscience Ltd. earlier completed a soil and rock sampling program of the Golden Stranger property and the program identified some new points of interest that included a few new outcrops that were rock grab sampled. A total of 399 soil samples and 11 rock grab samples were collected and are to be submitted for assay.

The Company has issued stock options to directors and officers for 250,000 common shares, exercisable at $0.10 per share for two years.

About Hi-View

The principal business is the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties with the objective of locating, defining and ultimately developing economic mineral deposits. Zeal Exploration is a wholly-owned subsidiary which holds the options to acquire the Golden Stranger Property and the Lawyers West, East, South projects, together with claims acquired directly through staking, all located in the Toodoggone region of northern BC, prospective for gold, silver, and copper. The collective holdings cover 10,821 hectares.

