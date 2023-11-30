'Stand Up For Mums': A Milestone in Momcozy’s Quest to Empower Mothers Across the UK

LONDON, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momcozy , supporting over 3 million mothers globally, has successfully wrapped up its 'Stand Up For Mums' show and social media campaign. Engaging around 8,000 UK mums, the initiative effectively embodies Momcozy’s mission of empowering mothers by promoting autonomy and offering innovative products.



The #StandUpForMums show, with a turnout of mums, expectant mothers, fathers, and babies, offered an afternoon filled with comedy, camaraderie, and a break from home life. The accompanying social media campaign also struck a wide chord, attracting numerous responses that showcased the varied, real-life experiences of motherhood.





“In the UK, there aren’t many activities or groups for breastfeeding mums," said a Momcozy representative speaking on the 'Stand Up For Mums' campaign. "Our goal was to foster a sense of community and support among these mothers, reminding them they are not alone." Expanding on the campaign she continued, "Motherhood is so much more than those picturesque moments we see from the media— for us, it's those unscripted and genuine experiences that really define the maternal journey."

Attendees echoed the sentiment, sharing their experiences of community and relatability fostered at the show. One mother shared, “The show was fantastic, and the comedians really were top notch. As a mother of a 7-month-old, getting out can be daunting. This show was a great reminder of the freedom and connection we can still enjoy!”

The success of #StandUpForMums offers a glimpse into Momcozy's broader campaign, 'Remove Breastfeeding Barriers, Give Mums Real Support.' Focused on addressing breastfeeding challenges, the campaign seeks to bring autonomy back to mothers' lives through innovative products and supportive actions. Moving forward, Momcozy is eager to expand this mission with more impactful events, enhancing support for breastfeeding mothers.

About Momcozy

Since 2018, Momcozy has been bringing the best in comfort to mothers with wearable breast pumps, nursing bras and other mom-caring products.

Endorsed by 3 million mothers in over 40 countries, Momcozy is a companion to women from pregnancy to early motherhood.

With continuous innovation and a commitment to creating cozy designs born from love, Momcozy is growing in reach and impact to make moms’ lives easier around the world.

