LIFT Secures Land Use Permit for its Cali Project in the Northwest Territories

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li-FT Power Ltd. (“LIFT” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LIFT) (OTCQX: LIFFF) (Frankfurt: WS0) is pleased to announce that it has obtained a Type A Land Use Permit from the Mackenzie Valley Land and Water Board for its Cali project in Northwest Territories.



The Land Use Permit will enable LIFT to expand its exploration activities in the Cali area and allows the Company to establish an exploration camp and fuel caches, conduct diamond and reverse circulation drilling, and construct & maintain winter access roads. This Permit will grant the Company adaptability to scale up its exploration efforts, adjusting its approach according to the findings and enhanced knowledge of the area. The Land Use Permit has a term of five years, which may be extended for an additional two years.

April Hayward, Chief Sustainability Officer of LIFT commented “I am very pleased with the terms and conditions in the Land Use Permit, which provide LIFT with the flexibility to expand our exploration program in response to results as we learn more about the area. I am also grateful for the support and feedback we received throughout the permitting process and look forward to continuing to strengthen the collaborative working relationships we have developed with regulatory agencies and local communities in the Cali area.”

LIFT is dedicated to working with local communities to find the right balance between environmental and socio-economic impacts. LIFT is committed to creating a culture of safety for all stakeholders, including its employees, contractors, and local communities by adhering to the highest standards of environmental and social responsibility.

About LIFT

LIFT is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium pegmatite projects located in Canada. The Company’s flagship project is the Yellowknife Lithium Project located in Northwest Territories, Canada. LIFT also holds three early-stage exploration properties in Quebec, Canada with excellent potential for the discovery of buried lithium pegmatites, as well as the Cali Project in Northwest Territories within the Little Nahanni Pegmatite Group.

