Flash News: OKX to List Injective Network's INJ Token on its Spot Market

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for November 30, 2023.

OKX to List Injective Network's INJ Token on its Spot Market

OKX today announced that it will list the Injective network's token, INJ, on its spot market on November 30 at 10:00 (UTC). This addition will enable users to trade INJ against USDT via the INJ/USDT spot pair.

Deposits for INJ were enabled on OKX earlier today at 06:00 (UTC).

INJ is the native token that fuels Injective, a custom-built Layer 1 blockchain that supports interoperable DeFi and Web3 applications.

OKX also recently listed FET/USDT and AGIX/USDT on its spot market on November 24 at 10:00 (UTC).



