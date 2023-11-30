Flash News: OKX to List Injective Network's INJ Token on its Spot Market

Submit Release
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for November 30, 2023.

OKX to List Injective Network's INJ Token on its Spot Market

OKX today announced that it will list the Injective network's token, INJ, on its spot market on November 30 at 10:00 (UTC). This addition will enable users to trade INJ against USDT via the INJ/USDT spot pair.

Deposits for INJ were enabled on OKX earlier today at 06:00 (UTC).

INJ is the native token that fuels Injective, a custom-built Layer 1 blockchain that supports interoperable DeFi and Web3 applications.

OKX also recently listed FET/USDT and AGIX/USDT on its spot market on November 24 at 10:00 (UTC).

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

