UN Secretary-General appreciates Việt Nam's efforts to implement climate commitments

NEW YORK — United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres appreciated Việt Nam's efforts to implement international commitments related to climate while hosting Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN, at the UN headquarters on November 29.

Giang came to update the UN Secretary-General on the preparation for attending the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by the Vietnamese delegation led by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính.

Guterres expressed his hope that Việt Nam will continue to play an active role at multilateral forums in promoting initiatives to respond to climate change. He affirmed that the UN will always accompany Việt Nam in this process, especially in mobilising resources and implementing the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP).

For his part, Giang stated that Việt Nam is exerting efforts to realise commitments at COP26, particularly the goal of net zero emissions by 2050.

At this conference, Việt Nam will join other countries in introducing many initiatives to promote global climate action; and continue to promote the implementation of the JETP, including the development of the Resource Mobilisation Plan (RMP). — VNS