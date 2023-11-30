Flash News: OKX to Adjust Components of Several Indices to Improve Market Liquidity

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for November 30, 2023.



OKX to Adjust Components of Several Indices to Improve Market Liquidity

OKX today announced that it will make adjustments to the components of several indices in order to improve market liquidity and index stability. The adjustment is scheduled to take place from 8:00 to 10:00 (UTC) on November 30, 2023.

The index price computation will be based on the weighting of component prices according to their respective weights. Detailed information on the index price computation can be found on OKX's spot index prices page.

Further details regarding the component adjustments can be viewed here.



About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into Web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



