Automotive Seats Market Size to Surpass USD 67.81 Billion by 2029, at a 3.6% CAGR from 2022 to 2029

Automotive seats market

Major market players Faurecia, Gentherm, Lear Corporation, Magna International Inc, Nhk Spring Co., Ltd, Tachi-S Co., Ltd, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Ts Tech

Automotive seats market is growing steadily, propelled by rising vehicle production, consumer demand for comfort and safety, & innovative seat designs, indicating a positive and evolving market trend.” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 30, 2023

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Exactitude Consultancy, “Automotive Seats Market by Component (Armrest, Pneumatic System) , by Trim Material (Genuine Leather, Synthetic Leather, Fabrics, Polyurethane Foam), by Technology, by Electric Vehicle, by Seat Type (Bucket Seat, Split Bench), by Vehicle Type, and Region, Global trends and forecast from 2022 to 2029”, The global Automotive Seats Market is expected to grow at a 3.6% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 67.81 billion by 2029 from USD 50.19 billion in 2020.

The need for climate-controlled seat technology, the rise in sales of high-end cars in developing nations, and the increased demand for lightweight seat frames are all anticipated to fuel the automotive seat market's expansion during the course of the analysis period.

Along with an increase in disposable income and a surge in demand for feature-enabled advance seats, rising passenger vehicle sales as a result of middle-class families' improved lifestyles are some other factors that are expected to support the growth of the automotive seat market.

Key Market Drivers Influencing Automotive Seats Industry Expansion

Rise in Demand for Modular Automotive Seats to Foster Market Growth Prospects

The driver and passengers can use the Smart seating system thanks to modular car seats. In addition to comfort and safety, modular seats in cars also offer features like heated, memory, and climate control. Systems like pneumatic seats and active health monitoring are installed in these chairs.

The automotive industry's production of cars with modular seats is expanding as a result of consumers' growing demand for more sophisticated features and increased safety. These are a few of the key factors that are anticipated to propel the market for modular car seats.

Advanced Innovations in Automotive Seats to Accelerate the Market Growth

In order to innovate their products, automotive manufacturers are conducting more research. The primary goal of the manufacturers is to create comfortable smart modular seats for smart cars. The market for automotive modular seats is expanding at a faster rate thanks to sophisticated innovations in vehicle seat manufacturing.

Automotive manufacturers in emerging nations are working to develop lightweight interior components and increase fuel efficiency, which will open up lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

Automotive Seats Market Competitive Landscape:

The major vendors in the Automotive Seats industry are

Faurecia, Gentherm, Lear Corporation, Magna International Inc, Nhk Spring Co., Ltd, Tachi-S Co., Ltd, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Ts Tech Co., Ltd, Adient Plc, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd

What are the market factors explained in the report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study includes key strategic developments of the Automotive Seats, comprising R&D, new product launch, mergers and acquisitions, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures, and regional growth of key competitors operating in the market globally and region.

Key Market Features: The report analyzed key market features including price, revenue, capacity, supply/demand, capacity utilization rate, gross production, production rate, market share, consumption, import/export, cost, CAGR and gross margin. Furthermore, the report also offers a comprehensive study of the key Automotive Seats dynamics and its latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Analytical Tools: The Global Outsourced Automotive Seats report includes accurately researched and analyzed data on the key industry players and their scope in the market through various analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, feasibility study, and ROI analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Regional Analysis

The Automotive Seats market by region includes Asia-Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA

Key Challenges encountered by Automotive Seats Manufacturers

Imbalance in Automotive Seats’ Cost to Hinder the Market Prospects

There is an imbalance in the costs incurred to attain a high level of customer perceived value because the low production costs are not commensurate with enabling the factors that enhance the customer's perception of comfort. This is anticipated to be one of the main obstacles to the market for car seats expanding.

High Production Cost of Automotive Seats to Impede the Market Prospects

Over the course of the analysis period, the growth of the automotive seat market is expected to be restricted by the high manufacturing cost of modular seats. The cost of the seats accounts for almost 5% of the total cost of the car. A select few modular seat types—like those that are powered, heated, massage, ventilated, and climate-controlled—offer greater comfort and convenience than traditional seats.

