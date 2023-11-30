DYU C6: A Dutch example of innovation, reshaping the new style of urban cycling

NETHERLANDS, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the busy pace of modern cities, seeking an environmentally friendly and efficient way to travel has become a common goal for many people. DYU, as a world-renowned manufacturer of electric bicycles, has been committed to providing high-quality electric bicycles to consumers around the world through technological innovation and optimization of user experience. DYU's latest C6 26-inch urban e-bike, with its advanced technology and stylish design, brings a revolutionary mobility experience to urban cyclists.

The design concept of DYU C6 is deeply rooted in the mobility needs of modern cities and the concept of environmental protection. The body is made of light and strong iron and aluminum alloy, and the 26-inch wheel size is suitable for a variety of surfaces, whether busy city streets or quiet suburban trails, the C6 can be easily navigated.

In terms of power, the C6 is equipped with a 350W high-speed motor to provide strong power and easily cope with various gradients in the city. The onboard 36V, 12.5Ah lithium-ion battery not only provides a range of 30 to 37 miles, but also can be easily removed for easy charging.

In order to enhance riding comfort, the C6 is specially equipped with a front fork shock absorption system, which can maintain a smooth and comfortable riding experience even on uneven roads. The vehicle is also equipped with the SHIMANO 7-speed transmission system, which can adjust the riding mode at any time according to different road conditions and riding habits.

In terms of safety, C6 adopts front and rear hydraulic disc brake system to ensure braking effect under various weather conditions, providing a strong guarantee for the safety of riders. The vehicle is also equipped with LED headlights and taillights, which guarantee good visibility both day and night.

In terms of detailed design, the C6 shows DYU's ingenuity. The vehicle is equipped with folding feet and adjustable seats for easy storage and ADAPTS to the height needs of different riders. Luggage rack at the rear of the vehicle to facilitate daily carrying of items.

Ms. Li Na, a spokesperson for DYU, said of the C6 electric bike: "Our goal is to provide a new way for urban cyclists to travel. The C6 not only has excellent performance and comfortable riding experience, but also is a way to show personal style and attitude to life. We believe that the C6 will become the new darling of urban travel."

With the growing concern for environmentally friendly ways of getting around, electric bikes are becoming an increasingly popular option. With its superior performance, stylish design and eco-friendly philosophy, the DYU C6 is becoming the new choice for urban cyclists. Whether commuting, shopping or weekend outings, the C6 will be your ideal companion.