EMU Faculty of Dentistry Students Took Their First Step Towards Their Profession by Wearing White Gowns

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Dentistry organized Dentistry Day and White Gown Ceremony on the occasion of 22 November – Dentistry Day and, Community Oral and Dental Health Week. The ceremony took place on Monday, 27 November, 2023 at 04.00 p.m. at Mustafa Afşin Ersoy Hall. In the said event, first year students, who have commenced their training at EMU Faculty of Dentistry in 2023-2024 Academic Year Fall Semester, wore white gowns which symbolizes the first step taken towards the profession.

Within the scope of the ceremony, EMU Faculty of Dentistry presented honour and high honour certificates to students who successfully completed 2022-2023 Academic Year Spring Semester. EMU Board of Trustees President Dr. Erdal Özcenk, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç, Onbeş Kasım University Rector Prof. Dr. Remziye Terkan, Board of Trustees members Halil İbrahim Orun and Ersun Kutup, EMU Vice Rectors Prof. Dr. Salih Katırcıoğlu and Prof. Dr. Mustafa Tümer, faculty academic staff members, personnel and students attended the ceremony.

“Never Forget the Responsibility Brought with the White Gown”

Following a moment of silence and National Anthem, the ceremony commenced with opening speeches. EMU Dentistry Faculty Dean Prof. Dr. Hikmet Solak provided information on the history of dentistry and noted that Dentistry Day and Community Oral and Dental Health Week has been celebrated since 1996. Stating that there are currently total of 114 Dentistry Faculties in the Republic of Turkey and Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Prof. Dr. Solak said there is still a need in dentists in the community. Addressing the students, Prof. Dr. Solak said; “You have now become a professional. Following your training, you will be able to support your family with honor and be in the top ranks of society for the rest of your life. Remember to never forget the responsibility brought with the white gown. Happy dentist’s day to all dentists”.

“Teach Your Patients How to Smile Again”

During his speech, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç stated that this year marks the 115th year anniversary of scientific dentistry and emphasized the importance of dentistry. Noting that with the white gown ceremony, the students were about to take their first steps towards the profession of dentistry, Prof. Dr. Kılıç provided detailed information about EMU Faculty of Dentistry. Also talking about the EMU Faculty of Dentistry Clinic, Prof. Dr. Kılıç stated that they are providing great opportunities to both the members of the society as well as the students with an approach which puts quality and satisfaction in the first place. Prof. Dr. Kılıç noted that as EMU, their goal is not only to provide quality education and research opportunities to their students but also to contribute their students’ improvement with social, cultural and art activities. Addressing the students, Prof. Dr. Kılıç said; “Today you are taking your first step into profession by wearing your white gowns. We have no doubt that you will fulfill your ethical and professional responsibilities. Our expectation from you is to make your patients smile and understand them. One of the most importance characteristics of dentists is to re-teach their patients how to smile again. We have full trust in you. I also congratulate our students who are receiving honour and high honour certificates today. I wish you great success in your future endeavors.”

“A Symbol of Professional Ethics and Responsibility”

EMU Board of Trustees President Dr. Erdal Özcenk also delivered a speech and expressed their contentedness on presenting the white gowns to the future dentists which symbolizes their first steps taken into profession. Noting that the white gown is a symbol of professional ethics and responsibility, Dr. Özcenk stated that dentistry is not a profession which only requires knowledge and skills but also a form of art which requires the dentists to develop empathy and provide services. Dr. Özcenk continued his speech by saying; “With the gowns worn today, you promise to provide the best care to your patients. Your patients trust you. The challenges you will encounter will make you more experienced. Never lose your passion for learning. Every case is a new learning opportunity for you. I am honored to see you as successful dentists of the future. I wish you all a successful career.”

Conveying the message of TRNC Prime Minister Dentist Ünal Üstel who could not attend the ceremony due to busy work schedule, Dr. Özcenk expressed that Dt. Üstel congratulated all the students who wore white gowns and wished them great success in their careers. Following the opening speeches, honour and high honour certificates were presented to students who completed 2022-2023 Academic Year Spring Semester with great success.

Following the presentation of the certificates, the ceremony continued with the presentation of white gowns to students who have recently registered to the Faculty of Dentistry during 2023-2024 Academic Year Fall Semester. The white gowns were presented by EMU Board of Trustees President Dr. Erdal Özcenk, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç, Onbeş Kasım University Rector Prof. Dr. Remziye Terkan, Faculty of Dentistry Dean Prof. Dr. Hikmet Solak and faculty academic staff members.