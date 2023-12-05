DYU C6: Dutch innovations provide new options for urban travel.

NETHERLANDS, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today's fast-paced urban life, finding a way to travel that is both environmentally friendly and convenient has become the pursuit of modern people. DYU, as the world's leading manufacturer of electric bicycles, has been committed to providing users with high-quality, environmentally friendly and intelligent mobility solutions. Since its establishment, the company has always adhered to technological innovation and user experience as the core, and has brought a series of excellent electric bicycle products to users around the world. Among them, the newly launched DYU C6 26-inch urban electric bicycle not only has a stylish appearance, but also integrates a number of advanced technologies to bring a new travel experience for urban cyclists.

The design concept of DYU C6 is to combine the mobility needs of modern cities with the concept of environmental protection. The body is made of iron and aluminum alloy material, which ensures the light and strong of the vehicle. The 26-inch wheel size is suitable for a variety of road conditions, whether city streets or suburban trails.

In terms of power system, the C6 is equipped with 350W high-speed motor, providing enough power support, even on a 15-degree slope can be easily handled. In addition, the C6 is equipped with a 36V, 12.5Ah lithium-ion battery, which not only guarantees a range of up to 30-37 miles, but also can be easily removed for easy charging.

In order to enhance the riding comfort, the C6 is specially equipped with a front fork shock absorption system, even when encountering cobbles or potholes, it can maintain a smooth and comfortable riding experience. At the same time, the vehicle is also equipped with SHIMANO 7-speed transmission system, which can adjust the riding mode at any time according to different road conditions and riding habits.

In terms of safety, the C6 adopts the front and rear hydraulic disc brake system to ensure the braking effect under various weather conditions, providing a strong guarantee for the safety of riders. The vehicle is also equipped with LED headlights and taillights, which guarantee good visibility both day and night.

In addition to performance excellence, the C6 also reflects DYU's ingenuity in the detailed design. The vehicle is equipped with foldable pedals and adjustable seats, which not only facilitate storage, but also adapt to the height needs of different riders. The rear of the vehicle is also designed with a luggage rack to facilitate daily carrying of items.

Speaking about the C6 electric bike, DYU spokesperson Nicole said: "Our goal is to provide a completely new way for urban cyclists to get around. The C6 not only has excellent performance and comfortable riding experience, but also is a way to show personal style and attitude to life. We believe that the C6 will become the new darling of urban travel."

With the growing concern for environmentally friendly ways of getting around, electric bikes are becoming an increasingly popular option. The DYU C6 is known for its superior performance, stylish design and environmental protection